Move and win roundup: Week of August 30, 2021

New Zealand bank ASB appointed The Monkeys and Accenture Interactive as its new agency of record following a pitch. The agency will work along with existing media and search-agency partners to deliver services including creative, strategy, digital experience and innovation. ASB becomes the agecncy's foundational client in Auckland following its launch there in May. The company acknowledged incumbent agency Dentsu Creative (WiTH Collective) for its support over the past four years. The new contract takes effect September 1.

Following a pitch, Interpublic Group agency Golin was appointed by Harley-Davidson to maintain its corporate reputation in China. The agency will implement a scaled, earned media strategy throughout China, supporting the brand's growth by managing product launches, brand campaigns, dealer communications, brand partnerships and consumer activations. Golin will also be responsible for helping Harley-Davidson redefine its iconic brand to appeal to biking enthusiasts and inspire a new generation of riders.

Salesforce appointed Bernard Solomon as regional vice president for Malaysia and Vietnam, Kittipong (Kit) Asawapichayon as managing director in Thailand and Latika Minocha as vice president of alliances, partners and channels for ASEAN. Solomon was most recently the ASEAN country manager at WalkMeand has held leadership positions at SAP, Oracle and NGA. Asawapichayon was most recently responsible for IBM Asia Pacific’s security software ecosystem and channels business. Minocha joins from SAP and Qualtrics.

Tarun Deo, former MD of Golin and Fleishman Hillard Singapore and Southeast Asia/India, has launched Progressive Communications, his own public relations and communications agency. The agency has a data-driven, earned-first public relations and communications philosophy, Deo says. It has raised S$500,000 from external investors at a S$3 million valuation. The new agency already has a retainer with Dole Sunshine Company, providing services in PR strategy, planning, executive profiling, and counsel across Asia.

Dentsu Malaysia has been selected as telecom services company Axiata's creative agency of record effective December 2021, tasked with building Axiata's brand equity aligned to its strategic purpose of Advancing Asia. This will involve a targeted mix of campaigns focused on technology and innovation thought leadership, employer branding, good governance, credibility, sustainability, diversity, nation-building, and digital inclusion.

Beverage company Lion has consolidated with Thinkerbell as its sole creative partner following a review led by Trinity P3. The agency had been on the company's agency roster for two years. Thinkerbell's Sydney and Melbourne offices will split the work.

Ben Welsh, chief creative officer of DDB Australia for the past five years, announced he will step down at the end of September. He joined in 2016 from M&C Saatchi where he had spend nearly 20 years as ECD and then creative chair. A replacement will be announced soon, the agency said.

MediaCom China appointed Vivi Xu as head of data, reporting to Mandy Hou, chief digital officer. Xu was previously at Kantar Consulting where she helped clients adjust their strategies on product development and brand positioning based on big data. She will be responsible for media data modeling and analysis and establishing a private customer analysis platform. She will also help clients improve their media strategies and marketing performance through MediaCom and WPP's data products.

In Australia, Havas Media Group appointed Carolyn Keegan as ad operations director, a newly created role focusing on best practices across data and ad operational capabilities for all Havas Media clients. She joins from Nine, where she spent two years as team lead for campaign pperations, responsible for premium campaigns and performance activity via 9Optimum.

FTI Consulting appointed Renfeng Zhao and Angela Yu as Beijing-based managing directors in its strategic communications segment. Zhao has nearly 25 years of experience in journalism and communications. He was previously a senior journalist with China Daily and is a visiting professor at the School of International Affairs of Renmin University. Yu was previously executive director and spokesperson at Goldman Sachs China for 15 years. She has experience in media relations, media strategy planning, crisis communications, media events, branding and executing on company strategy. Before Goldman Sachs, she helped establish Citigate Dewe Rogerson’s offices in Beijing and Shanghai.

Cummins&Partners hired Andy Copeland as chief data and technology officer. He was previously with IPG Mediabrands’ Reprise for almost four years, most recently as head of ecommerce.

Pakistan's Z2C appointed Sumaiyya Raza as the group head of legal and corporate affairs, Hasan Raza as director of programmatic and Mohsin Rasool Khan as a media buyer for Brainchild Communications Pakistan.

Saatchi & Saatchi Sydney promoted Michael Demosthenous to executive producer and head of TV/content. He has 15 years of production experience and was previously senior producer. Before joining Saatchi & Saatchi in 2010, via the Communications Council graduate programme, Demosthenous worked in breakfast television and news production.

Lowe Lintas, the creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group, has promoted Anaheeta Goenka to be its chief operating officer for Unilever, South Asia and chief growth officer. See full story.

The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) has appointed Reprise as its social media content agency following a competitive media pitch which concluded last month. IPG Mediabrands’ global performance marketing agency will lead the strategic social content development for GovTech across its digital platforms. The appointment is effective immediately.

Bohemia Group, part of the M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ, has promoted Jimmy Dau to national partnerships director from his former role as group investment director. Dau joined Bohemia in February from Carat where he was Melbourne head of investment. He has previously held roles at UM Australia and Mindshare Sydney. In his new role, Dau's goal is to develop new and grow existing relationships with media and platform partners. He will also be working closer with Bohemia’s client leads to provide thought leadership around media investment, quality and performance.

AIA Singapore has appointed Chin Chung Wen to become its chief distribution officer, with effect from October 1, 2021. Chung Wen has served with AIA for close to 30 years and is currently regional chief agency officer of AIA Group Agency Distribution. Chung Wen will succeed Ho Lee Yen, who leaves the company after serving 10 years with AIA Singapore in various positions including chief partnership officer, chief customer and marketing officer. In his new role, Chung Wen will report to Singapore CEO Wong Sze Keed.

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has bolstered its senior team in Australia and New Zealand, promoting Clem Birdsall to the role of strategic partnerships director and hiring Grace Parker as the commercial lead in ANZ. Birdsall was previously a sales director, supporting publishers across Northern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Prior to that, he held several commercial roles at News Corp. In his new role he will lead IAS’s publisher and programmatic business in the region. Parker joins from Bench Media where she was a strategic partnership manager. Prior to this she was a sales manager at Blis for more than three years.

R/GA Singapore has appointed Sing Ling Koh as executive director of finance and operations for Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore. Koh joins R/GA’s executive leadership team, reporting to global chief financial officer Tania Secor. She brings 19 years of experience to R/GA, joining from Dentsu International in Singapore, where she served as chief financial officer.