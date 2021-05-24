Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

The Monkeys launches in New Zealand with former DDB leader Justin Mowday as CEO

Accenture Interactive-owned creative shop appoints Damon Stapleton as chief creative officer.

L-R: Justin Mowday and Damon Stapleton, The Monkeys New Zealand.
Accenture Interactive-owned The Monkeys has launched in New Zealand with the appointment of Justin Mowday and Damon Stapleton, former DDB leaders, as CEO and chief creative officer, respectively.

Mowday was previously group CEO of DDB New Zealand, where he ran a 270-person office. Stapleton joins Accenture Interactive and The Monkeys from his previous role as regional chief creative officer for DDB New Zealand and Australia. He was earlier creative chief for DDB NZ and led the agency's work on feted campaigns for the 'Trillion Dollar bill' campaign for The Zimbabwean and 'Penny the Pirate' for OPSM, which have won over 200 international awards between them.

“In Australia, the agency has a reputation for creating provocative, powerful and effective work and with the combined forces of Accenture Interactive," Mowday said. "I believe we have a unique opportunity to bring something really exciting to New Zealand. The arrival of The Monkeys will also help clients further power their ability to deliver the best brand experiences that can only be offered by The Monkeys and Accenture Interactive."

Stapleton added that he has long admired the work being done at The Monkeys and said that being "given the chance to be on the team that opens the doors of The Monkeys in New Zealand is something I had to say yes to." 

Mark Green, co-founder and group CEO of The Monkeys and lead at Accenture Interactive ANZ, said the duo has produced some of the world’s most interesting work and steered famous agencies working alongside impressive brands. "We believe they are the perfect people to help us build a great business in New Zealand,” he said.

