the monkeys
Accenture Interactive returns to growth after six-month decline
Business suffered a “low single-digit decline” across the previous half-year between March and August during the worst of the coronavirus lockdowns.
Sneaking out for a midnight tryst with a sexy German (automobile)
Campaign for Audi Australia by The Monkeys includes a separate ad for the currently locked down state of Victoria.
Here's this year's (yawn) lamb ad
The Monkeys' annual ad for Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) is a safe take on a famous privacy scandal.
Christmas magic, delivered by disco ball
THE WORK: 'Spread the merry' for Australia Post by The Monkeys.
Domuts: They're donuts, but for dogs
THE WORK: 'ABN Rescue' for CGU Insurance by The Monkeys.
Breaking big news demands good mobile coverage
THE WORK: ‘Time for a chat’, for Telstra by The Monkeys Sydney.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins