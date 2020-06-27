accenture interactive

Accenture Interactive 'significantly impacted' by coronavirus slump
Jun 27, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Accenture Interactive 'significantly impacted' by coronavirus slump

Clients focused on 'shoring up what they had', owner of Droga5 said.

Droga5 promotes Neil Heymann to global chief creative officer
Oct 25, 2019
Emmet McGonagle

Droga5 promotes Neil Heymann to global chief creative officer

Felix Richter and Tim Gordon take over as co-chief creative officers.

NRMA sells insurance by pledging new koala homes
Aug 12, 2019
Ad Nut

NRMA sells insurance by pledging new koala homes

The Australian insurance firm, which has form in stirring koala ads, releases another as part of its 'Every Home is Worth Protecting' campaign.

Accenture Interactive growing at well over 20% and 'vast majority' is organic
Jul 1, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Accenture Interactive growing at well over 20% and 'vast majority' is organic

'Strong double-digit' growth is higher than 'the teens', consulting giant says.

