Accenture Interactive 'significantly impacted' by coronavirus slump
Clients focused on 'shoring up what they had', owner of Droga5 said.
Droga5 promotes Neil Heymann to global chief creative officer
Felix Richter and Tim Gordon take over as co-chief creative officers.
NRMA sells insurance by pledging new koala homes
The Australian insurance firm, which has form in stirring koala ads, releases another as part of its 'Every Home is Worth Protecting' campaign.
How to swim with the whales without getting wet: Experience stories
An astonishing five-year project where natural historians worked with cutting-edge CGI. It has produced a hyper-real experience that allows people to dive with humpback whales without going near them and disturbing habitats.
Extended reality gaming for self-driving cars: Experience stories
Holoride is gaming long-distance car journeys with VR
Accenture Interactive growing at well over 20% and 'vast majority' is organic
'Strong double-digit' growth is higher than 'the teens', consulting giant says.
