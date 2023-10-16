News Advertising Marketing
Ben Bold
18 hours ago

Accenture acquires creative management consultancy The Storytellers

The Storytellers was founded in 2003. It now becomes part of Accenture's strategy and consulting practice.

Accenture has acquired creative management consultancy The Storytellers for an undisclosed sum.
 
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although the group is understood to have bought 100% of the business, with all 28 employees and the directors moving across to Accenture.
 
The accountancy and consultancy group, which operates in the marketing world as Accenture Song, said the acquisition would "enhance Accenture's capabilities in transformational change and further help clients with articulating and activating their vision and change strategies".
 
Prior to the acquisition, The Storytellers was a private limited company that, according to filings at Companies House, employed a staff of 34 people in 2022 (27 people in 2021). This included its leadership team of directors: Chris Spencer, chief executive and co-founder; Martin Clarkson, chairman; Alison Esse, co-founder; and Marcus Hayes, co-founder.
 
Accenture said the business' team of professionals would join its talent and organisation/human potential practice, which is part of the group's strategy and consulting practice, separate from Accenture Song.
 
"Accenture and The Storytellers will work together to ensure smooth continuation of client service and operations," Accenture told Campaign. "The Storytellers’ executive team will continue to manage their portfolio of clients and work to integrate with Accenture’s clients and programmes."
 
Founded in 2003, The Storytellers works with C-suite leaders to "develop their narratives to accelerate transformational change and boost performance in their organisations". This includes creative comms, digital and live event production to help management teams motivate colleagues and customers. It has worked with over 200 brands globally, including HSBC, Coca-Cola, Boots, BT, BP, Pfizer, TNT and British Airways.
 
Tim Good, Accenture's talent and organisation/human potential lead, EMEA, said: "In 20 years, The Storytellers has built a formidable reputation for helping business leaders accelerate their transformation strategies to thrive in a world of fast-paced change.
 
"A compelling vision and narrative are now fundamental for driving change, and they bring deep understanding of the transformative power of a story and its role in energising people around a shared ambition. Together, with Accenture's breadth of consulting and technology services, we will bring an innovative team to C-suite clients to help them reinvent their business and build resilience for the future."
 
The Storytellers' Spencer added: "People are demanding more human connection and authenticity from leaders as they tackle today's pertinent issues – including the rise of AI and sustainability. Leaders need a fresh way to motivate people to take action, and bridge the gap between strategy and execution, where many transformations can fail.
 
"With Accenture's expertise and highly respected transformational change capabilities, now is the time to take our business to the next level and join forces to deepen our impact with clients."
 
In 2022 Accenture Interactive merged its advertising and marketing services arm, dropping names including Karmarama and The Monkeys, and rebranded as one entity dubbed Accenture Song.
Source:
Campaign UK

