Move and win roundup: Week of April 18, 2022

Ed Cheong has been appointed as executive creative director ECD at RGA, reporting into Dorothy Peng, VP managing director at RGA Singapore. Cheong left his role as executive creative director of Iris Singapore after nearly eight years. Prior to that, he was creative director at DDB and creative group head at JWT. The agency also appointed Joschka Wolf as creative group head of experience design. Wolf was previously regional creative director of experience design at Ogilvy. Meanwhile, Shing Chew, who was group CD at RGA, left in January to TikTok as head of creative in SEA.

Phil Adrien, APAC creative CEO at Dentsu, will de departing the agency following five years at the agency. Read full story.

BBDO Asia has promoted Jang-Yong Kim to Korea CEO. Kim, also known as JY, joined BBDO Korea in 2019 as the managing director, strengthening the agency's marketing and communication capabilities while driving creative and effective work for clients. BBDO Asia CEO Tze Kiat Tan credits Kim with improving productivity and strengthening BBDO's relationship with its biggest client in the region, Amore Pacific.

GroupM’s outcome-based agency mSix&Partners has appointed Subhamay Mukhopadhyay as managing partner, India. He will be responsible for accelerating the business growth of mSix&Partners and its clients in India through its integrated marketing solutions. He will also expand the agency’s capabilities in media and commerce, measurement and technology. Prior to this, Mukhopadhyay was vice president - client leadership at Mindshare. He joined the media agency in November 2005. He takes over from Saket Sinha, who has been promoted as chief growth officer of mSix&Partners APAC. Sinha will be based in Singapore. Read full story.