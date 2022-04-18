Dentsu APAC creative CEO Phil Adrien to exit the agency

Phil Adrien, APAC creative CEO at Dentsu, will de departing the agency following five years at the agency and nine months in his current role.

In a note on LinkedIn, Adrien said: “After starting my career in Canada, spending the last decade abroad split between Dubai and Singapore, my family and I are continuing our world tour, in a new industry in tech, in a new role at a new company (to be revealed soon) in a new home called Dublin.”

In a statement, Dentsu told Campaign: “We can confirm that after six years, Phil Adrien, CEO, creative Asia Pacific, is leaving Dentsu to pursue a new opportunity in a different industry. We are grateful for his years of dedication and passion and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Adrien’s time in Dentsu Singapore began in 2017 as general manager for Dentsu X before he progressed to managing director of Dentsu’s media and performance group (spanning iProspect, dentsu X, Carat, and Vizeum). Last August he was again further promoted to CEO of Dentsu’s entire creative business in Asia Pacific.

In that most recent role, Adrien was responsible for driving the regional growth strategy for Dentsu’s creative business, in addition to his role as managing director of creative group in Dentsu Singapore. On his appointment, Adrien told Campaign that his main challenge was to unlock opportunities for clients by providing, flexibility speed and agility, unencumbered by 'big, heavy structures.'

Adrien was recognised by Campaign as one of the Asia-Pacific industry's top 40 under 40 in 2020.