1 day ago

Haymarket celebrates 25 years in Asia with founder Lord Michael Heseltine in Hong Kong

Commemorating 25 years of Haymarket Media Group the Asia-Pacific region, the occasion was marked by a number of special guests, and led by Lord Michael Heseltine.

Haymarket Media Asia Group commemorated its 25th anniversary on Wednesday evening, with founder and British politician Lord Michael Heseltine in attendance, along with Haymarket's global CEO Kevin Costello, and Haymarket director of People and Communications, Celia MacMillan. The celebration was hosted at the prestigous China Club in Central Hong Kong, which Lord Heseltine himself opened decades ago.

Speaking at the occasion, Lord Heseltine remarked the anniversary made him "emotional", and spoke of the evolution of Hong Kong as a sophisticated economy embracing change, and shared his excitement at seeing the achievements and future of the company as it continues to grow. 

The cocktail and canapés evening was also graced by a number of special guests including British consul-general to Hong Kong and Macao, Brian Davidson CMG, as well as a number of C-suite leaders from global agencies, financial institutions and prominent media titles Asia-wide. 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

