Haymarket Media names Raahil Chopra as Campaign India's managing editor
Chopra was previously deputy editor.
Asian Sponsorship Association to be launched at Sports Matters
SINGAPORE - An Asia-Pacific association dedicated to sponsorship will be launched at the inaugural two-day Sports Matters, which will be held at the St Regis Singapore on 18 and 19 September.
Haymarket Media engages Effective Measure across Asia-Pacific
SYDNEY - Haymarket Media, custom media and trade publishing group, has partnered with Effective Measure to add a new dimension of online measurement and audience insight across its regional media group.
ANNOUNCEMENT: William Reed Business Media appoints Haymarket Media to launch ‘Asia's 50 Best Restaurants’ Awards
LONDON - William Reed Business Media, based in Gatwick, UK, France and the US, has appointed Haymarket Media (publisher of Campaign Asia-Pacific) to manage the launch in Singapore of its new event, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.
