Haymarket Media names Raahil Chopra as Campaign India's managing editor
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Haymarket Media names Raahil Chopra as Campaign India's managing editor

Chopra was previously deputy editor.

Asian Sponsorship Association to be launched at Sports Matters
Aug 23, 2013
Racheal Lee

Asian Sponsorship Association to be launched at Sports Matters

SINGAPORE - An Asia-Pacific association dedicated to sponsorship will be launched at the inaugural two-day Sports Matters, which will be held at the St Regis Singapore on 18 and 19 September.

Haymarket Media engages Effective Measure across Asia-Pacific
Feb 14, 2013
Staff Reporters

Haymarket Media engages Effective Measure across Asia-Pacific

SYDNEY - Haymarket Media, custom media and trade publishing group, has partnered with Effective Measure to add a new dimension of online measurement and audience insight across its regional media group.

ANNOUNCEMENT: William Reed Business Media appoints Haymarket Media to launch ‘Asia's 50 Best Restaurants’ Awards
Nov 1, 2012
Staff Reporters

ANNOUNCEMENT: William Reed Business Media appoints Haymarket Media to launch ‘Asia's 50 Best Restaurants’ Awards

LONDON - William Reed Business Media, based in Gatwick, UK, France and the US, has appointed Haymarket Media (publisher of Campaign Asia-Pacific) to manage the launch in Singapore of its new event, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

