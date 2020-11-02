Haymarket Media names Raahil Chopra as Campaign India's managing editor

Haymarket Media (India) has announced the appointment of Raahil Chopra as managing editor of Campaign India.

Based in Mumbai, Chopra will report to Hormazd Sorabjee, managing director, Haymarket SAC. The appointment is effective November 1. Chopra was deputy editor prior to this, a role he was given in 2016. He first joined Campaign India in 2009 as an intern and became a staff member in 2011.

Sorabjee said, "Haymarket has always looked to promote young talent who bring along fresh and innovative ideas. Raahil's passion to learn, coupled with his experience on working with the Campaign brand through a decade-long association makes him an ideal choice to carry on with the legacy in India."

"It's been a fantastic journey so far at Campaign and it's a great honour to lead the team," said Chopra. "I'm excited to take on this new role and help take this great brand to even greater heights."