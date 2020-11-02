Media News
Campaign India Team
2 days ago

Haymarket Media names Raahil Chopra as Campaign India's managing editor

Chopra was previously deputy editor.

Raahil Chopra
Raahil Chopra

Haymarket Media (India) has announced the appointment of Raahil Chopra as managing editor of Campaign India. 

Based in Mumbai, Chopra will report to Hormazd Sorabjee, managing director, Haymarket SAC. The appointment is effective November 1. Chopra was deputy editor prior to this, a role he was given in 2016. He first joined Campaign India in 2009 as an intern and became a staff member in 2011. 

Sorabjee said, "Haymarket has always looked to promote young talent who bring along fresh and innovative ideas. Raahil's passion to learn, coupled with his experience on working with the Campaign brand through a decade-long association makes him an ideal choice to carry on with the legacy in India." 

"It's been a fantastic journey so far at Campaign and it's a great honour to lead the team," said Chopra. "I'm excited to take on this new role and help take this great brand to even greater heights."

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

1 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

2 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

3 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

4 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

5 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

6 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

7 Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

8 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

9 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Unilever, Mindshare and Goal tout 'world's smartest football pundit'

10 Unilever, Mindshare and Goal tout 'world's smartest football pundit'

Related Articles

India's advertising matured when it became about India: Pandey brothers
Advertising
Jun 16, 2014
Emily Tan

India's advertising matured when it became about ...

India: Headlines - Contract to handle HSBC India advertising account
News
Jun 18, 2004

India: Headlines - Contract to handle HSBC India ...

Just Published

Oppo seeks premium status in Europe
Digital
1 hour ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Oppo seeks premium status in Europe

Even as the covid-19 pandemic has made the brand rapidly rethink its live audience-focused plans, it is focusing on building out tie-ups with mobile operators as it seeks to expand, according to overseas CMO Gregor Almassy.

How brands are nudging customers on sustainability issues
Advertising
1 hour ago
Robert Sawatzky

How brands are nudging customers on sustainability ...

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS WEBINAR: Consumers may approve of brand action on sustainability, but it's up to brands to take the action, as we learn in this session featuring marketers from DBS, Foodpanda and a research lead at Nielsen.

VW creates tiny dealership to promote small SUV range
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

VW creates tiny dealership to promote small SUV range

DDB Sydney enlisted Yippee Ki Yay to build a detailed miniature dealership in order to draw attention to an AR tool for exploring Volkswagen's T-Roc and T-Cross models.

5 tips for making display advertising work
Advertising
2 hours ago
Darryl Choo

5 tips for making display advertising work

Ample research is available to devise a set of principles that can help brands maximise their online media spend and capture user attention, writes Inskin Media's Asia sales director.