Celebrating/Recognising Women
DoubleVerify’s global CCO: “If you run your business by looking at the stock price, you’re going to make some not very good decisions.”
DoubleVerify has been verifying data for hundreds of leading global brands for well over a decade. As an era of misinformation further beckons, their global CCO speaks exclusively to Campaign on what they're doing to overcome critical challenges.
Inside Dove’s armpit-heavy New York City campaign
The brand’s “free the pit” messaging is a response to the widespread lack of “armpit confidence” amongst women and girls.
Like kicking a square ball: Allianz highlights the challenges facing female athletes
That symbolism was the key to Allianz’s World Cup-tied campaign.
Women's World Cup: seeing is not the same as believing
As experts in building brands, marketers need to play a role in getting people to believe in women's sport - not just watch it.
'Not just about slapping logos onto jerseys anymore' - Unilever on FIFA Women's World Cup strategy
Samir Singh, global chief marketing officer at Unilever Personal Care, tells PRWeek how he expects the FMCG company’s sponsorship work in the sphere of women’s football to evolve.
Women to Watch 2023: Deadline extended to Aug 25
Due to an influx of requests, we have extended the entry deadline to the end of this week to allow nominees more time for submissions.
Cadbury Celebrations encourages men to extend affection to their sisters
Watch the films conceptualised by Ogilvy here.
Meet the jury for Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023
Leaders across Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia will come together to judge this year's entries, as well as select members of Campaign Asia-Pacific's editorial team.
Dear comms industry, the glass ceiling is showing—and it's time to crack it
Rife with female footprints but built on the illusion of female dominance? About time the industry talks about gender equality and not just PR, says Vero Philippines' operations director.
Less than quarter of agencies think they are ‘really good at DEI’
A fifth believe they are doing badly, according to research across the UK and US.
Hyundai taps history to celebrate women's football during World Cup
The campaign by Jung von Matt Sports looks at the roots of organised women's football and is backed by World Cup on-site activations.
FIFA 2023: How brands in the US are kicking off the Women’s World Cup
From FanDuel to Budweiser, brands are drumming up excitement as the Women’s World Cup draws record ad sales in the US.
Visa does a number on the FIFA Women's World Cup
The work by Publicis Groupe agencies Saatchi & Saatchi and Starcom doesn't score goals for creativity, but adds a much-needed point towards matching the men's hype.
Women to Watch 2023 open for entries
We all have women in our professional lives who are a source of inspiration through their trailblazing work, innovations, leadership qualities, and the ability to mentor and cheer on other women—this award recognises their exceptional talent.
