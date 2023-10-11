Opinions Advertising Media DEI Gender Equality Celebrating/Recognising Women Female Talent Attraction Gender Inequality
Apoorva Bapna
1 day ago

Is the right to ask a question of culture?

Whether it's women in the workplace or minority groups lacking representation, we all have the right to ask for what we truly deserve. WPP India's Apoorva Bapna shares her thoughts on how culture is a key part of truly levelling the career field.

Photo: Getty Images.
Photo: Getty Images.

Sometimes in life, we’re not always sure it’s okay to ask. Which is why it's so important that the culture around us empowers us to be able to do so.

It’s not a question of the right to information—rather, it’s about deserving to be heard, whoever you are. In some cultures, some organisations and for some minority groups, the right to ask, without fear of approbation, is not a certainty. Time and again, people often choose to remain silent for fear of being disregarded or worse, reprimanded.

This needs to change. Empowerment in the workplace, in communities, and in society should not be a privilege but a given. 

What we accept just evolves

It is not unusual, especially in India, for people to follow the path set out for them at birth. From their childhood days, through their education into their workplaces, relationships and family lives, people often suppress their aspirations because they feel they do not have the right to ask for something different, more fulfilling and or purposeful as individuals.

The upshot for women is particularly harsh. It can be seen in leadership forums all over the world. Look at the representation of women in the top echelons of the corporate world and they tend to be conspicuous in their absence—and not just by the numbers in which they assume the highest leadership roles. Whilst the population of men and women is present in equal numbers in the country, the representation of women in the overall workforce—not just at a senior level—is lower than 50%. 

In accordance to the World Bank, India’s female labour force peaked at 31% in 2000, then fell to 24% in 2022—up from 18% in 2018. Afghanistan, Somalia and Saudi Arabia all had higher numbers. 

So, is it culture that has put them there? Reports say yes. The particularly conservative culture, coupled with a lack of job creation are certainly factors to explain.

India may have outranked China as the world’s most populous country, but women cannot reach their potential in this huge busy country because of the dearth of female representation in its workforce and prevailing patriarchal ideas, resulting in insufficient opportunities for women. Yet women here are highly employable. This is the case both in rural and urban communities.

What we're seeing is what happens when women feel they don't have the right to ask.

Why mentoring is key

The pandemic signalled a set back women in the workforce all over the world—the ‘Shecession’ as it was termed. Since then, bringing back women to improve nations’ productivity numbers has not been easy.

That is why mentoring is key. WPP launched its ‘Stella’ programme to support women in 2015 and it was brought to India in 2020 during the pandemic. The timing was perfect, because the feedback leaders were receiving from women was that they were carrying a disproportionate burden of caring and domestic duties on top of their careers. It was a case of extreme juggling, often leading to burnout.

Stella helped us find a way to help women stay at work, but it also helped us to understand what we can do as leaders to help them, mentor them through knowledge transfer and be supportive. And it’s not just about women helping women; men are important allies for women too.

When that support absent, you see the ramifications of that in business performance numbers, attrition numbers, mental health, workforce despondency and a dearth of creativity. We're only just starting to understand the direct correlations between supporting women in the work environment and business outcomes. But they are there.

The same is true of other groups

Under-represented groups generally struggle with the right to ask. That is why, if we are to mentor them, we need to identify them. Be it LGBTQIA+ groups, people living with a disabilities or those from underrepresented ethnicities—they all need support to enable them to feel comfortable in speaking up.

There is listening and learning to be done but, ultimately, the right to ask needs to be embedded across all groups, especially if they are minorities. Conversations about entitlement must become normalised so that everyone starts putting up their hand and asking for what they want.

It all comes back to the right to ask, embedding that right in culture—including business culture—and making sure under-represented groups are supported through allyship. Only then will the number of women in the workplace in India shift upwards once more, and only then can the workforce be balanced.

Apoorva Bapna is the chief culture officer for WPP, India.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

1 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

2 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

3 Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

4 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

5 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

6 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann addresses China's 'economic long Covid', creativity, AI and more

7 Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann addresses China's 'economic long Covid', creativity, AI and more

Singapore unveils the extraordinary in the ordinary with 'Made in Singapore' campaign

8 Singapore unveils the extraordinary in the ordinary with 'Made in Singapore' campaign

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

9 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Ogilvy and Leo Burnett stand out at APAC Effies 2023

10 Ogilvy and Leo Burnett stand out at APAC Effies 2023

Related Articles

Moving DEI beyond boxes and spreadsheets
Jun 10, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Moving DEI beyond boxes and spreadsheets

Cultural competency is critical to creative success in Asia
Sep 25, 2023
Rich Akers

Cultural competency is critical to creative success ...

Less than quarter of agencies think they are ‘really good at DEI’
Aug 3, 2023
Coral Cripps

Less than quarter of agencies think they are ...

Just Published

Grey Tokyo's Yukiko Ochiai on celebrating the agency's 60th anniversary, empowering women and more
3 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Grey Tokyo's Yukiko Ochiai on celebrating the ...

On the occasion of Grey Tokyo’s 60th anniversary, president and CEO Yukiko Ochiai shares her inspirational career stories, thoughts on female empowerment across Japan's ad landscape, her vision for the future, and more.

Is the rise of the influencer over or just beginning? Campaign's Global Forecast for Q4 2023 explores
The Knowledge
4 hours ago
Maria Iu

Is the rise of the influencer over or just ...

Do marketers increasingly value influencers, and in what sectors will their usage thrive? Campaign's Q4 Global Forecast examines the influencer marketing landscape in Asia-Pacific, the UK, and the US.

Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong Kong to improve gender diversity in ads
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong ...

Over 63% of senior staff at DentsuHer are women who will represent areas including creative, media, and customer experience marketing.

Festive advertising in Nepal: Cultural insights for better consumer engagement
4 hours ago
Ujaya Shakya

Festive advertising in Nepal: Cultural insights for ...

From Dusshera to Dashain, Nepal's vibrant festive season unfolds, revealing a diverse cultural tapestry. Marketer Ujaya Shakya reveals how brands can gain a winning edge.