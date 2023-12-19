Dove returns to Super Bowl LVIII to advocate for girls in sports

Beauty brand Dove is the latest to announce it will advertise during Super Bowl LVIII.

The 30-second ad will air in the first quarter.

The creative will focus on a familiar theme from Dove: self-esteem.

Research from the brand found 45% of teenage girls drop out of sports due to low body confidence, so Dove partnered with Nike to create a set of coaching tools for 11 to 17 year-olds, called Body Confident Sport. This program “will support the new Game Day message,” a press release said.

"Dove is on a mission to make sports a place where all girls can thrive and feel like they belong," added Leandro Barreto, SVP of Global Dove Masterbrand, in a statement. “We are thrilled to return to the Big Game and use this massive stage to drive meaningful awareness for this important issue and help girls stay in sports."

Dove’s most recent appearance in the Super Bowl came in 2015 with an ad for sister brand Dove Men+Care,Real Strength. The spot, which was based on the insight “90% of men … say their caring side is part of their masculinity and strength,” focused on dads and their kids.

Viewers ranked it No. 13 overall in USA Today’s Ad Meter.