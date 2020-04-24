dove
Are China-facing fashion and beauty campaigns ready for a makeover?
Long-dominated by porcelain skin and a slim physique, the definition of beauty is slowly changing, thanks in part to a number of influential Chinese consumers—and brands are paying attention.
Pantene and Dove continue to benefit from addressing social issues
The P&G and Unilever brands have shown consistency in promoting individualism and self-confidence.
Getting comfortable in your own skin condition
Goodstuph's film for Dove Singapore urges those with chronic skin conditions to 'make peace with their skin'
Beauty out of the box: keeping up with the modern Asian woman
From 'Escape the Corset' to the #MeToo movement, women around Asia are pursuing broader freedoms, rights and methods of expression. This includes reclaiming the definition of beauty. And brands are in a unique position to respond and engage.
Dove digs into what kids mean when they say 'I'm fine'
Animated work by Ogilvy and The Sweet Shop's Andrew Lang shows those two words can hide a lot.
2018 Cannes contenders: 'Real beauty ID' by ADK
An engaging piece of work for Dove that set out to fix Japan's remarkably low 'body esteem'.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins