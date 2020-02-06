super bowl

The Super Bowl ad so awful we just can't 'Let it go'
Feb 6, 2020
Ad Nut

A Game of Thrones star sings a Disney song (yes, THAT Disney song) for Audi. But what in the world are we supposed to be letting go of?

Kia's Super Bowl effort nets $1 million for homeless youth
Feb 5, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Automaker used the Super Bowl to tell story of NFL star Josh Jacobs, who lived in a car with his family.

Super Bowl ads are 7% less diverse than other spots, research shows
Feb 4, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Heat used its proprietary diversity ad score test to analyse the big game commercials.

The best ads from Super Bowl LIV
Feb 4, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Brands came out in force for the big game.

PepsiCo marketing leaders on why Super Bowl is 'a great return for us'
Feb 3, 2020
Lindsay Stein

The company has more brands than ever being featured in Sunday's big game.

Sylvester Stallone to star in Facebook's first-ever Super Bowl ad
Dec 23, 2019
Sara Spary

Social media giant is looking to remind people of ways it can help them connect.

