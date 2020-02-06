Search
Feb 6, 2020
The Super Bowl ad so awful we just can't 'Let it go'
A Game of Thrones star sings a Disney song (yes, THAT Disney song) for Audi. But what in the world are we supposed to be letting go of?
Feb 5, 2020
Kia's Super Bowl effort nets $1 million for homeless youth
Automaker used the Super Bowl to tell story of NFL star Josh Jacobs, who lived in a car with his family.
Feb 4, 2020
Super Bowl ads are 7% less diverse than other spots, research shows
Heat used its proprietary diversity ad score test to analyse the big game commercials.
Feb 4, 2020
The best ads from Super Bowl LIV
Brands came out in force for the big game.
Feb 3, 2020
PepsiCo marketing leaders on why Super Bowl is 'a great return for us'
The company has more brands than ever being featured in Sunday's big game.
Dec 23, 2019
Sylvester Stallone to star in Facebook's first-ever Super Bowl ad
Social media giant is looking to remind people of ways it can help them connect.
