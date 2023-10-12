News Advertising Marketing Creativity Customer Experience Technology DEI Gender Equality Celebrating/Recognising Women Female Talent Attraction Gender Inequality Gender Equality Partnerships
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong Kong to improve gender diversity in ads

Over 63% of senior staff at DentsuHer are women who will represent areas including creative, media, and customer experience marketing.

Dentsu has unveiled DentsuHer in Hong Kong to help brands tap into the affluent female demographic, a segment often overlooked in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

Comprising a predominantly female team where 63% of senior staff are women, DentsuHer aims to bridge the gap in wealth management, investment, auto, and property sectors.

Anna Wong, the chief growth officer at Dentsu Creative, will lead the team, together with Jacqueline Law, chief client officer of creative and Diana Tam, managing partner and director of operations of creative.

YouGov estimates affluent women in Hong Kong now account for 53% of the population, surpassing wealthy men at 46%. Additionally, the growth rate of affluent and upper-emerging affluent women is rising, showing increments of 12% and 6%, respectively.

The data also highlights the potential of female-centric consumer choices extending into unexpected categories, such as pet care and retirement planning, reflecting the changing lifestyle choices of women in Hong Kong. This untapped potential represents a significant opportunity for marketers.

To harness this opportunity for marketers, DentsuHer will offer customisable go-to-market strategies. The approach involves delving deep into consumer insights to spot unmet needs, offering clients comprehensive consultations ranging from R&D and product proposition to communications.

The team will also prepare an insight report with key findings specific to clients' industries, paving the way for detailed workshops to develop effective strategies and partnerships.

"Nothing is better than tapping into our expertise to develop a meaningful, purposeful and impactful proposal, especially for a topic closely related to us as females who play multiple roles in our lives as an individual, a mother, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist," said Anna Wong.

"The fact remains that many distinct vertical markets are still stuck in the past, seeing only a male audience as potential customers. Today's Women in Hong Kong are more independent and have greater spending power than ever, and we're excited to help our clients reach them authentically, recognising their true status."

 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

