The Work Advertising Celebrating/Recognising Women
Nikita Mishra
1 day ago

Singapore Army's recruitment campaign marches to a new beat

Stepping away from tradition and authority showcased in military ads, Tribal Worldwide's bold and inclusive spin will resonate with a diverse audience.

The Singapore Army has rolled out a new recruitment campaign via Tribal Worldwide, their first piece of work after the agency landed the three-year creative contract following a competitive pitch in April this year.

The campaign ‘Anything but Regular’ flips the script on military ad stereotypes. At the heart, it’s an inspirational call to action for those who yearn something out of the ordinary, and seek an edge from the desk drudgery from their day job. In many ways, the work redefines the narrative around army careers, making it a relatable career option and the blood and sweat more fun.

In the film, a female protagonist engages in quiet reflection as her peers recount their work experiences. In line with the broader trend in advertising about embracing authenticity and inclusivity, a female lead is quite a leap from the traditional men marching in camouflage imagery and the adrenaline-pumping scenes that characterise army commercials. The sprinkling of corporate jargon like “career,” “travel,” and “success” in the 1:15 minute work adds a layer of relatability, and translates military experiences into terms familiar to a broader demographic.

Overall, the way the screenplay delves into the nuances of storytelling to make extraordinary experiences and the multifaceted nature of military life more relatable, is a refreshing change. Executive creative director Benson Toh at Tribal Worldwide Singapore proudly asserts the work “rewrites the rules of military advertising,” and showcases the agency’s commitment to strategically break the moulds.

Colonel Wong Pui Chuan, the chief human resource officer at the Singapore Army remarks, “Through the lens of our regulars, we hope to showcase the extraordinary, dynamic, and diverse experiences that army careers offer. It is a great playing field for Singaporeans from all walks of life. We are happy to partner with Tribal Worldwide on this campaign and bring this world of possibilities to all prospective regulars.”

The campaign's success will likely be measured not only in recruitment numbers, but in its ability to reshape public perception and generate meaningful conversations about the multifaceted nature of army careers.

The film is live on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok and aims to drive sign-ups at the Our Army Women’s Career Fair in Singapore on December 9.

