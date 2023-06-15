Advertising Digital Marketing News
Tribal Worldwide retains Changi’s digital and creative AOR for iShopChangi

The mandate marks Tribal's second term with Changi, extending a four-year partnership by another three years and adding marketing duties to its scope.

Tribal Worldwide retains Changi's digital and creative AOR for iShopChangi

Following a re-pitch, Tribal Worldwide has retained the creative and digital duties for Changi Airport’s online retail wing, iShopChangi. This is the agency’s second term with Changi, extending its four-year track record by another three years. However, this time, Changi has added retail marketing duties to the agency’s scope as well.

The pitch process commenced in 2022 and was finalised in May, 2023. As part of the agreement, Tribal will continue to create dedicated marketing campaigns for iShopChangi.com and provide strategic planning and digital services to strengthen the brand presence.

“It has and will always be our pride and joy to work with Changi Airport,” added Leslie Goh, chief operating officer, Tribal Worldwide Singapore. “We are excited to harness the power of behavioural science and creativity to move into a new era of customer engagement and growth. We share the same DNA of innovation as the CAG team, and we look forward to continuing as a strong partner for iShopChangi and Changi’s airside business.” 

One of the recent works of Tribal for iShopChangi has been the ‘Make revenge travel sweeter with iShopChangi’ campaign that carries forward the trend of shopping and vacation vengeance and harps on the need to free the collective caged mentality that Asian countries collectively developed during the pandemic.  

In 2022, Tribal also aided iShopChangi to bring back the third instalment of its successful shopping marathon, iShopathon with a focus on adding global brands, discount schemes and hosting livestream sessions by influencers.

Following that, Tribal also conceptualised the inaugural launch of World of Wines and Spirits in a tripartite partnership between CAG and Lotte Duty Free. Retailing over 200 premium, rare, and first-in-the-region wines and spirits, this campaign mobilised an exclusive shopping experience and an immersive event.

