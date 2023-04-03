Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of April 3, 2023

News and updates from Visa, Dentsu, OMD Hong Kong, and more in our weekly roundup of people moves and business wins.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover April 3 through 7, 2023. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Tribal Worldwide Singapore (Tribal) has been appointed as the creative partner of the Singapore Army, following a competitive pitch for a three-year contract with the Army Recruitment Centre (ARC) that concluded in October 2022. Tribal is tasked to lead strategy, branding, digital, and integrated campaign management for ARC via its total experience (TX) suite of core consulting practices which blends customer (CX) and user experience (UX), data-led content, technology and behavioural science. 

Red Havas Australia has appointed Shane Russell as new CEO. Russel joins the agency and returns to Australia after more than a decade at New York-based 5W Public Relations. Havas Creative Group Australia recently experienced a strategic reshaping following the return of James Wright, Red Havas Global CEO and CEO of Havas Creative Group Australia, after four years based in the US. Other key appointments include:

  • Gayle While appointed as CEO of Host Havas
  • The promotion of Ant Moore to MD of Host Havas
  • Amber Abbott became MD of One Green Bean, and Lauren Bailey made managing partner and director of Innovation 

Geometry Ogilvy Japan (GOJ) has elevated Yasushi Arikawa to executive creative director, and Naoto Nishimura, the former ECD at Beacon Communications, Tokyo, joined the agency as ECD. Nishimura will work alongside Arikawa to strengthen the agency, bringing together creative along with experience and social to provide a more integrated offering. The agency also promoted Kensui Arao and Yasuhito Imai to senior creative directors.  All four, led by CCO Doug Schiff, will be forming the agency's new GOJ Creative Council. 

Hearts & Science Australia has appointed Kylie Pascoe as General Manager in Melbourne.
With 20 years of experience in media and advertising roles covering planning, strategy, client management and leadership across clients in FMCG, retail, and financial services, she also works two years as the lead on Coles Group. Pascoe, Omnicom Media Group’s OMD head of group, returns to Melbourne, who was most recently, Sydney secondment as NSW Govt transition lead. She will report to Luke Hutchinson, chief operating officer of Australia.

PubMatic, an independent technology company, has appointed James Young as regional director for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Effective from September 2023, Young will lead the ANZ team, managing strategy, sales and operations for PubMatic in the region. Prior to PubMatic, Young was managing director of Australia for Magnite and also held senior roles with Telaria, The Guardian, and eBay. He is co-chair of the IAB Video Council. 

Visa has elevated Paulina Leong to the role of general manager, Hong Kong and Macau, effective immediately. With over 18 years of experience working in the payments industry, Leong was most recently Visa’s head of client relationship management for Hong Kong and Macau. In her new role, she will be based in Hong Kong, and be responsible for leading Visa’s business growth and operations in Hong Kong and Macau. 

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) has appointed Laura Vallis to the position of head of communications. Vallis will be responsible for leading the globally integrated strategy, implementation and delivery of communications to employees, partners and external audiences. She will report to chief marketing officer Siddharth Taparia and will be based in New York. Vallis was most recently the first chief communications officer at Manulife, she also worked for Barclays’ Corporate & Investment Bank, Dow Jones and AB InBev before Manulife.

Omnicom recently celebrated OMD Hong Kong’s 25th anniversary in the city. The Hong Kong office is OMD’s first standalone full-service operation in the world. What started with just three employees in 1998 has grown into a full-service global network with more than 2,400 employees in 13 APAC offices and over 12,000 in over 100 countries globally.  

Dentsu and OOH Capital have announced a new commercial partnership focused on delivering mutually beneficial solutions for brands, retailers and municipal authorities with untapped physical footprint and potential display media inventory. The partnership will rope in Dentsu and its media agencies, namely Carat, Dentsu X and iProspect.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

2 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

3 Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

4 WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

5 Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

6 Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

8 Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

9 Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

'Be water, my friend': The MediaMonk creative who lives by Bruce Lee's analogy

10 'Be water, my friend': The MediaMonk creative who lives by Bruce Lee's analogy

Related Articles

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC
Apr 29, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge ...

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

New-business appointments in U.K. declined 18% year-on-year: AAR report
Feb 7, 2023
Shauna Lewis

New-business appointments in U.K. declined 18% ...

Global new-biz regional analysis: APAC new business takes a dip
The Knowledge
Jan 6, 2023
Jamie Rossouw

Global new-biz regional analysis: APAC new business ...

Just Published

Agency Report Card 2022: ADK Group
The Information
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: ADK Group

We saw reasonable work, tactical acquisitions, and some movement towards sustainability goals, but concerns about the network’s appalling DEI measures and tainted management remain.

10PM's new campaign shows the cleanest way to sleep dirty
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

10PM's new campaign shows the cleanest way to sleep ...

Wake up and smell the sustainability. Howatson+Company’s innovative solution turns trash into media treasure.

L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

Known for its clean aesthetics, amber packaging and upscale products, Australian luxury beauty brand Aesop, currently owned by Natura & Co, has been sold to L’Oréal.

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies
11 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new ...

In a world where agencies want to be solutions partners and creatives want to deploy generative AI tools, the veteran adlander still sees opportunities to create magic.