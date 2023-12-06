Analysis Data News Advertising Media
Daniel Farey-Jones
1 day ago

YouTube and TikTok lead marketers’ plans for 2024

Migration to digital channels – except X and Snapchat – to continue, Warc finds.

Getty Images
Getty Images

A survey of 1,400 marketers across the world has found that the majority plan to increase their spend on YouTube and TikTok next year but many will be cutting their spend on X (formerly Twitter).

Warc found that marketers are set to increase investments in social media, online video and mobile, with spend expected to stay mostly the same or decrease in traditional channels such as print, cinema and TV.

Online video giant YouTube came out narrowly on top of a list of the digital channels that marketers plan to increase their spend on in 2024, with a net 56% indicating an increase. Close behind was TikTok, with a net 55% planning an increase.

X was the least popular option, with a net 21% indicating their spend on the platform will decrease. Given that the survey was conducted in September and October, before the latest controversy over brand safety on X, the true figure is likely to be higher.

Snapchat was the only other platform to lose popularity, with a net 4% planning to decrease spend.
Confidence in the metaverse has decreased significantly since a year ago, when a net 40% of marketers said they expected to increase investment. Now a net 7% expect to decrease it.

The data is from Warc’s Voice of the Marketer 2024 report, which also found an upturn in optimism about business prospects compared to 2023 (concentrated in Asia-Pacific rather than Europe or the US).

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

2 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

3 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

4 Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

5 Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

6 From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

7 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

8 M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

9 The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

Related Articles

Reels, Shorts and TikTok: How do advertisers divide spend?
Nov 17, 2022
Jessica Heygate

Reels, Shorts and TikTok: How do advertisers divide ...

YouTube launches ‘Shorts’ campaign to compete with TikTok
Aug 11, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

YouTube launches ‘Shorts’ campaign to compete with ...

TikTok tells agencies and brands to rip up 'best storytelling practices'
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

TikTok tells agencies and brands to rip up 'best ...

Nepal bans TikTok for disturbing 'social harmony'
Nov 15, 2023
Staff Reporters

Nepal bans TikTok for disturbing 'social harmony'

Just Published

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023
6 hours ago
Shawn Lim

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy ...

There was intense competition between Publicis' Leo Burnett and Ogilvy at the 2023 Southeast Asia AOY awards last night, with the former ultimately taking home the bulk of the metal haul.

'Special' night prevails over Motion Sickness at Campaign's ANZ Agency of the Year awards
7 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

'Special' night prevails over Motion Sickness at ...

Special Group steals the show with five Golds between both markets, while Kiwi challenger Motion Sickness racks up an impressive six awards, and Initiative leads the media pack.

Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards at AOY 2023
9 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards ...

With four out of four Network metals in the bag last night, WPP took home all the coveted honours at this year's awards ceremony, hosted live from the glitzy Ritz-Carlton in Singapore.

Prime Video nabs first big agency partner as it prepares to sell ads in 2024
14 hours ago
Lisa Lacy

Prime Video nabs first big agency partner as it ...

IPG Mediabrands will be the first media holding company to join forces with Amazon Advertising to access Prime Video ads.