Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
Aug 18, 2020

Women to Watch 2020: Priyanka Borah, Dentsu Webchutney

Representing a new generation of women leaders, Borah balances pragmatism with principle to nurture talent and move business ahead.

Women to Watch 2020: Priyanka Borah, Dentsu Webchutney
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

Priyanka Borah

Vice president
Dentsu Webchutney
India

Fearless, empathetic and nurturing are the qualities used to describe Priyanka Borah by those who know her well and those who’ve just met her.  These traits, colleagues say, come innately to her and represent a new style of generational leadership bent on doing what’s right for everyone instead of merely following rules.

A young achiever, Borah has adeptly ascended from an advertising career straight out of college to the leadership ranks all within a decade, serving in recent years as a brand director at Leo Burnett before joining Dentsu Webchutney in 2017. It was here that Borah’s career dovetailed with a rising creative agency that has become one of India’s most-awarded at Cannes and Spikes, taking care of critical clients like Google and Uber while helping to secure new wins like Twitter and Youtube. Borah’s business grew 183% on year in 2019-2020, the quickest pace of growth in the agency’s 21-year history.  Her team now manages the most annual client revenue by far among all Dentsu Webchutney teams and also keeps the highest client retention rate.

Borah’s understanding of young talent and their motivations is one of her biggest strengths, say colleagues, as her management style balances pragmatism with principle, delivering either straight talk or a gentle nudge when needed most. As one of the leaders of Dentsu Aegis Network’s women’s council, Borah is now passing her managerial finesse on to other women, training them for new leadership responsibilities, just as she advises her clients to develop more meaningful ways to engage around social issues like women’s rights, mental health and environmental sustainability.  

Just as impressive as her agency role, if not more, is Borah’s side-hustle, remotely running a handloom manufacturing facility that trains and boards more than 70 indigenous women, taking their artisanal craft to over 65 global cities. It’s more than clear what a difference Borah makes to those around her.

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from ...

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
50 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.