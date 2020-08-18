Search
dentsu webchutney
Aug 18, 2020
Women to Watch 2020: Priyanka Borah, Dentsu Webchutney
Representing a new generation of women leaders, Borah balances pragmatism with principle to nurture talent and move business ahead.
Jan 13, 2020
Dentsu Webchutney elevates Gautam Reghunath as CEO
Former CEO, Sidharth Rao, was given the chairman role of Dentsu Webchutney and Happy mcgarrybowen
Jan 8, 2020
Sidharth Rao named chairman of Happy Mcgarrybowen and Dentsu Webchutney
Rao founded Webchutney and was appointed CEO after Dentsu acquired the agency in 2013.
Dec 8, 2019
WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019
The event was held on 3 December in Mumbai
Sep 28, 2018
'Other industries are positioning themselves better'
Dentsu's PG Aditya and Gautam Reghunath bring out the flaws of the advertising industry.
