Women to Watch 2020: Priyanka Borah, Dentsu Webchutney
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Priyanka Borah, Dentsu Webchutney

Representing a new generation of women leaders, Borah balances pragmatism with principle to nurture talent and move business ahead.

Dentsu Webchutney elevates Gautam Reghunath as CEO
Jan 13, 2020
Campaign India Team

Dentsu Webchutney elevates Gautam Reghunath as CEO

Former CEO, Sidharth Rao, was given the chairman role of Dentsu Webchutney and Happy mcgarrybowen

Sidharth Rao named chairman of Happy Mcgarrybowen and Dentsu Webchutney
Jan 8, 2020
Campaign India Team

Sidharth Rao named chairman of Happy Mcgarrybowen and Dentsu Webchutney

Rao founded Webchutney and was appointed CEO after Dentsu acquired the agency in 2013.

WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019
Dec 8, 2019
Campaign India Team

WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019

The event was held on 3 December in Mumbai

'Other industries are positioning themselves better'
Sep 28, 2018
Campaign India Team

'Other industries are positioning themselves better'

Dentsu's PG Aditya and Gautam Reghunath bring out the flaws of the advertising industry.

