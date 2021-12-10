News The Work
Matthew Miller
2 days ago

Virtual tour gives 'unfiltered' history of British Museum's stolen artefacts

With Dentsu Webchutney, Vice World News has created a virtual tour of the 10 most disputed items in the British Museum, narrated by people from the communities those objects were taken from.

In a provocative move taking aim at museums that proudly display the priceless stolen fruits of colonial-era plunder, Vice World News has created an unauthorised tour of the British Museum's 10 most disputed items, "as told by the people from the countries they were taken from".

The 'Unfiltered History' tour allows museum visitors to scan items, such as the Rosetta Stone, to begin an augmented-reality experience that discusses their history—and the circumstances of the looting that brought them to Britain. People everywhere can also learn the history of the items via a tour on Instagram, a 10-part podcast series, and a series of videos on the individual objects (see one below).


In addition to the Rosetta Stone, the content discusses Australia’s Gweagal Shield (shown above), India’s Amaravati Marbles, Iraq’s Ashurbanipal reliefs, Nigeria’s Benin Bronzes, Ghana’s Akan Drum, Greece’s Parthenon Marbles, Rapa Nui’s Hoa Hakananai’a, Jamaica’s Birdman and Boinayel figures, and China’s Summer Palace.

The Vice World News content series explores not only the items themselves but the history and ongoing impact of colonialism, as well as the museum-restitution movement, which demands the return of these items and millions more. 

In the video above, which promotes the tour, the experts Vice has interviewed touch on how the imperialistic attitudes that drove the initial looting persist today in assertions that these objects are better off being protected and explained by Western institutions. The implication being that the people from whose cultures the objects were stolen are not capable of properly caring for them or interpreting their importance in history.

The website for the campaign ends with an input field that asks, "Which museum would you like us to unfilter next?"

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

1 Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

2 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

3 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

4 Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

5 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

6 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Agency of the Year 2021

7 All the winners of Agency of the Year 2021

Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

8 Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

10 Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Priyanka Borah, Dentsu Webchutney
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Priyanka Borah, Dentsu Webchutney

Dentsu Webchutney elevates Gautam Reghunath as CEO
Advertising
Jan 13, 2020
Campaign India Team

Dentsu Webchutney elevates Gautam Reghunath as CEO

Sidharth Rao named chairman of Happy Mcgarrybowen and Dentsu Webchutney
Advertising
Jan 8, 2020
Campaign India Team

Sidharth Rao named chairman of Happy Mcgarrybowen ...

Tanishq Jewellery in India roots for a marriage, not a wedding
Advertising
Nov 25, 2021
Campaign India Team

Tanishq Jewellery in India roots for a marriage, ...

Just Published

Meta’s Nicola Mendelsohn promises change: ‘We’re not satisfied with where we are’
Advertising
2 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Meta’s Nicola Mendelsohn promises change: ‘We’re ...

Mendelsohn has acceded to the role of ad chief at a tricky time for the owner of Facebook, as it faces both reputational questions and growing competition. So how will she approach her two main priorities: supporting clients and agencies on ad plans and working on trust and safety issues?

Top China livestreamers ‘canceled’ for tax evasion
Digital
12 hours ago
Lisa Nan

Top China livestreamers ‘canceled’ for tax evasion

After being slapped with massive fines by China’s tax authorities, two top livestreamers are now getting canceled on local social media. Brands beware.

Why Iris had its climate takeover 'censored' by media owners
Advertising
13 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Why Iris had its climate takeover 'censored' by ...

A cohort of organisations with a focus on COP26 was left disappointed when an event takeover, devised by Iris, was 'censored' by media owners at transport hubs.

Peloton ride on 'Sex & The City' steers brand into damage-control mode
PR
14 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Peloton ride on 'Sex & The City' steers brand into ...

The premiere episode of the reboot of the HBO show in the US sent the fitness brand trending—and its communications team into action.