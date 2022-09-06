India's Dentsu Webchutney leads Asian agency winners at Gerety Awards

Dentsu Webchutney replicated its success at Cannes Lions with its Unfiltered History Tour work for Vice Media, winning two Grand Prix and two Gold as selected by the global Gerety Awards' all-female juries.

The campaign helped India win six awards, more than any other APAC market and was the bright spot in an otherwise modest showing for Asia-Pacific, with only 18 awards out of the global total of 174.

Named for copywriter Frances Gerety who in 1948 coined the slogan: 'A diamond is forever', the Gerety Awards' all-women juries award advertising that resonates with female audiences. This year the juries awarded 5 Grand Prix, 34 Gold, 58 Silver, 77 Bronze and left 139 entries remaining on the shortlist.

Among the other Asian winning campaigns from Australia, India, Japan, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand:

Gold, Innovation & Silver Communication: One House to Save Many for Suncorp Insurance by Leo Burnett Australia

Silver, Work for Good: When will she be alright? for UN Women Awards by The Monkeys

Bronze, Craft: Tomorrow's Car for Hyundai by Fin Design + Effects

Silver, Work for Good: Adeli for Unipads by VMLY&R Mumbai

Bronze, Experience: Smart Fill for Unilever by VMLY&R Commerce Mumbai

Silver, Work for Good: Ecolate for Lifull by peak Tokyo

Bronze, Communication: 13865 black dots and 2 red dots for Nagasaki Shimbunsha by Dentsu Tokyo

Silver, Work for Good: The Dissolving Bottle by BBDO Guerrero, Philippines

Silver, Work for Good: Masked Media for National Union of Journalists of the Philippines by Ace Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising

Bronze, Media & Bronze, Experience: City Hall of Love For Closeup by MullenLowe Singapore

Silver, Experience: The Reinvention of Pretty for Mercedes-Benz by BBDO Bangkok

Bronze, Humour: Guilty Free Festival for Central Department Store by Wolf BKK

The Grand Prix winners were for:

Illustration in Craft: #PainStories, Bodyform/Libresse by AMVBBDO, United Kingdom

Alternative media in the Communication and Mobile in Experience: Unfiltered History Tour, VICE Media, Instagram AR Filters by Dentsu Webchutney India

Editing in Craft: Super. Human. Channel 4, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 by Final Cut United Kingdom

Product and packaging design in Innovation: Plasticoff, Whirlpool by VMLY&R Mexico

“The power of excellent communication was never more apparent than when I was reviewing this year’s shortlist as part of the Grand Jury," said content creator and Grand Jury member for Singapore Veronica Phua. "It spoke volumes about how razor-sharp and insightful work can help make an impact and kickstart real change. Love the unexpectedly daring approaches taken by a couple of agencies to make a stand for what’s right, as they articulated the zeitgeist”.

