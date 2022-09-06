Advertising News
Staff Reporters
10 hours ago

India's Dentsu Webchutney leads Asian agency winners at Gerety Awards

It was the only agency to win two Grand Prix at the global awards programme for work that resonates most with female audiences.

Dentsu Webchutney replicated its success at Cannes Lions with its Unfiltered History Tour work for Vice Media, winning two Grand Prix and two Gold as selected by the global Gerety Awards' all-female juries.

The campaign helped India win six awards, more than any other APAC market and was the bright spot in an otherwise modest showing for Asia-Pacific, with only 18 awards out of the global total of 174.

Named for copywriter Frances Gerety who in 1948 coined the slogan: 'A diamond is forever', the Gerety Awards' all-women juries award advertising that resonates with female audiences. This year the juries awarded 5 Grand Prix, 34 Gold, 58 Silver, 77 Bronze and left 139 entries remaining on the shortlist.

Among the other Asian winning campaigns from Australia, India, Japan, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand:

  • Gold, Innovation & Silver Communication: One House to Save Many for Suncorp Insurance by Leo Burnett Australia
  • Silver, Work for Good: When will she be alright? for UN Women Awards by The Monkeys
  • Bronze, Craft: Tomorrow's Car for Hyundai by Fin Design + Effects
  • Silver, Work for Good: Adeli for Unipads by VMLY&R Mumbai
  • Bronze, Experience: Smart Fill for Unilever by VMLY&R Commerce Mumbai
  • Silver, Work for Good: Ecolate for Lifull by peak Tokyo
  • Bronze, Communication: 13865 black dots and 2 red dots for Nagasaki Shimbunsha by Dentsu Tokyo
  • Silver, Work for Good: The Dissolving Bottle by BBDO Guerrero, Philippines
  • Silver, Work for Good: Masked Media for National Union of Journalists of the Philippines by Ace Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising
  • Bronze, Media & Bronze, Experience: City Hall of Love For Closeup by MullenLowe Singapore
  • Silver, Experience: The Reinvention of Pretty for Mercedes-Benz by BBDO Bangkok
  • Bronze, Humour: Guilty Free Festival for Central Department Store by Wolf BKK
The Grand Prix winners were for:
  • Illustration in Craft: #PainStories, Bodyform/Libresse by AMVBBDO, United Kingdom
  • Alternative media in the Communication and Mobile in Experience: Unfiltered History Tour, VICE Media, Instagram AR Filters by Dentsu Webchutney India
  • Editing in Craft: Super. Human. Channel 4, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 by Final Cut United Kingdom
  • Product and packaging design in Innovation: Plasticoff, Whirlpool by VMLY&R Mexico

“The power of excellent communication was never more apparent than when I was reviewing this year’s shortlist as part of the Grand Jury," said content creator and Grand Jury member for Singapore Veronica Phua. "It spoke volumes about how razor-sharp and insightful work can help make an impact and kickstart real change. Love the unexpectedly daring approaches taken by a couple of agencies to make a stand for what’s right, as they articulated the zeitgeist”.

See all of the 2022 winners at www.geretyawards.com

Campaign is a media partner of The Gerety Awards.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

