Famous Innovations, Dentsu agencies lead field in South Asia AOY

Famous Innovations led the gold winners in the South Asia leg of the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards.

The agency bagged gold in the South Asia Independent Agency of the Year and South Asia Best Culture categories, and added two wins in the people/team categories, where founder and chief creative officer Raj Kamble won the South Asia Agency Head of the Year title and business head Mithila Saraf was awarded South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year.

Dentsu Webchutney continued its impressive run in the South Asia awards as it was the most awarded agency, with a total of five silvers. The wins came in the India Creative Agency of the Year, India Digital Agency of the Year, South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year, South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year and South Asia Talent Development Program of the Year categories. In the 2019 edition the agency had won a gold, silver and bronze each in the agency category while PG Aditya had won an award in the people category.

Dentsu International's Fractal Ink Design Studio was also among the gold winners this year, in the South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year category, in which Kinetic won silver. Dentsu's Isobar also contributed with two silver and bronze wins, and Dentsu X won silver under India Media Agency of the Year.

BBDO India and Ariel bagged gold in the South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year category.

In the people category Ali Rez from BBDO Pakistan won the South Asia Creative Person of the Year accolade, while Shyan Gershon from TBWA Sri Lanka won the South Asia Young Achiever of the Year title.

This year there were no regional awards for creative, media, digital or PR agency in the South Asia region, as per the jury's recommendation.