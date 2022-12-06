Advertising Digital Marketing News
Famous Innovations elevates Mithila Saraf as CEO

Saraf began her career with Famous as an intern and played multiple roles over the last decade.

Famous Innovations has announced the elevation of Mithila Saraf as chief executive officer. Previously, she was the business head-Bengaluru. 
 
Joining the agency in 2012 as an intern, the last 10 years have seen Mithila steering growth for more than 50 brands such as Raymond, Mahindra, Titan, Van Heusen, Budweiser, Absolut, Jameson, Diageo, Unilever, among others. 
 
Raj Kamble, founder and chief creative officer, Famous Innovations, said, “Mithila takes this role on the same day that she completed 10 years with this entrepreneur-driven company, and trust me it's not easy working with an entrepreneur. She has been my partner since day one, today she just gets the title.
 
"While on the one side she's been winning Young Business Leader of the Year, on the other she has represented India at Cannes as a Copywriter for three years in a row. This tells us about her sensitivity, insight and balance of the logical and the emotional. Everyone looks at Famous and thinks it's all me, but that's not true.
 
"Mithila and a few other people will now take this agency further than anyone imagined, we're opening offices in Dubai and Malaysia soon and one day we will be in New York. My mandate for her is to make not just the most profitable agency, but the happiest agency. With this move, I get to focus more on doing what I am good atthe creative workand I think the next decade is going to belong to us.”
 
Saraf said, “At Famous, we have never cared for titles much and that doesn't change today. To me 'CEO' is someone's behaviour more than a role and the people thriving at Famous know this. This is an agency that has always believed in people's passion, hard work, commitment and talent above all else.

"0 to 10 are survival years for any company, now we are secure with our fundamentals and the next decade is purely about excellent work, going deeper into strategy and creating fortunes and fame for our clients and our people. We have a stronger team of talent than we’ve ever had and we’re on the hunt for challenges and opportunities for all our clients.”
