Tanishq Jewellery in India roots for a marriage, not a wedding

Tanishq Jewellery has rolled out a campaign titled, 'Marriage Conversations.'

Conceptualised by Dentsu Webchutney and Superfly, the three-minute film inspires couples on their way to the aisle, to go beyond the conversation of a wedding and talk about their marriage, which is a lifelong bond.

The film features vignettes of different couples discussing issues on who will take on the financial role in the family and if their spouse is okay with an adopted child. One of the protagonists deals with depression and hopes that her future husband will be able to deal with her when things get difficult.

It showcases couples having an honest conversation before they tie the knot, starting their conjugality on the right note.