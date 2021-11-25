Tanishq Jewellery in India roots for a marriage, not a wedding
Conceptualised by Dentsu Webchutney and Superfly, the three-minute film inspires couples on their way to the aisle, to go beyond the conversation of a wedding and talk about their marriage, which is a lifelong bond.
