Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Tanishq Jewellery in India roots for a marriage, not a wedding

Conceptualised by Dentsu Webchutney and Superfly, the three-minute film inspires couples on their way to the aisle, to go beyond the conversation of a wedding and talk about their marriage, which is a lifelong bond.

Tanishq Jewellery has rolled out a campaign titled, 'Marriage Conversations.'
 
Conceptualised by Dentsu Webchutney and Superfly, the three-minute film inspires couples on their way to the aisle, to go beyond the conversation of a wedding and talk about their marriage, which is a lifelong bond. 
 
The film features vignettes of different couples discussing issues on who will take on the financial role in the family and if their spouse is okay with an adopted child. One of the protagonists deals with depression and hopes that her future husband will be able to deal with her when things get difficult. 
 
It showcases couples having an honest conversation before they tie the knot, starting their conjugality on the right note. 
 
Ranjani Krishnaswamy, general manager marketing, Tanishq, said, “This wedding season, we want to encourage young couples who are taking the next big step of their lives to pause and talk about the marriage they envision with each other. A conversation where they feel the comfort and honesty with their partners to discuss what truly matters to them. Tanishq wants to celebrate these real conversations that lead up to the moment 'when it rings true' for our couples and etch these moments with our engagement rings.”
 
Binaifer Dulani, creative director, Dentsu Webchutney, added, “Tanishq is part of every milestone a couple shares together, embellishing a lifetime of memories. And it all begins when the couple decides to make that commitment. We’re proud of the brand for inspiring and encouraging soon-to-be-married couples to get raw and real and build a strong foundation together, as they inevitably set on a rollercoaster of a journey that is life. We hope couples across India will feel empowered to be vulnerable with each other and talk about their future before they take the big step.”
 
Kopal Naithani, director and founder, Superfly Productions, said, “For me, the best creative work is also deeply personal. This film took me back to the conversation I had with my husband 11 years ago. Our mission at Superfly has always been to use the power of storytelling to build a more progressive society. And we're happy to have had the opportunity to inspire a whole generation of soon-to-be couples across India to talk about their realities beyond the wedding.”
 
The film was published on YouTube on 24 November.

 

