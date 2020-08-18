Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Aug 18, 2020

Women to Watch 2020: Elman Lee, Dairy Farm

Leading 7-Eleven’s marketing efforts in Hong Kong and Macau, Lee combines a knack for brand-building with a commitment to community.

Women to Watch 2020: Elman Lee, Dairy Farm
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

Elman Lee

Marketing director, group convenience, 7-Eleven
The Dairy Farm Group
Hong Kong

Driven to succeed not only at reshaping brands but also at helping those less fortunate, Elman Lee has both an impressive marketing CV—including roles at Wellcome, ParknShop, Fortress, Shell and Kathmandu along with two different tenures at Dairy Farm—and a master’s in public nutrition. She has also spent a few years steering a non-profit in Nigeria that works on public health awareness about malaria and provides underprivileged women with training in business and life skills.

Lee’s twin commitments to marketing excellence and public health came together when the pandemic struck. After consulting with NGOs that said food was a pressing need, she devised a programme to help the NGOs by selling meal vouchers to Hong Kongers in 7-Eleven’s ubiquitous stores. The result: the equivalent of 530,000 meals donated and a target of 70,000 surpassed in 24 hours, not to mention an increase in brand equity and goodwill in the community. For this and other efforts, Lee won an award from 7-Eleven International in recognition of her leadership in giving back to the community.

Colleagues applaud Lee for being a people-oriented leader who fosters an open, honest and inclusive environment, in which all team members, regardless of background or experience level, help shape marketing strategy. She believes this simply makes business sense, as the perspectives of junior team members are critical for a brand built on fun and convenience.

Lee has also driven a thorough digital transformation of 7-Eleven’s marketing in Hong Kong and Macau. Digital spend is up to 70%, and she has spearheaded a content-led approach with an extensive network of local publishers and KOLs delivering significant earned-media value annually. The brand boasts one of the largest social-media followings among retail brands in Hong Kong, with 552,000 Facebook fans and an Instagram following that more than doubled in 2019.

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from ...

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
46 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.