dairy farm
Women to Watch 2020: Elman Lee, Dairy Farm
Leading 7-Eleven’s marketing efforts in Hong Kong and Macau, Lee combines a knack for brand-building with a commitment to community.
Dairy Farm launches Hong Kong customer rewards offering 'Yuu'
M&C Saatchi Spencer helps launch the service involving over 2,000 outlets as the pan-Asian retailer ramps up digital initiatives.
Dairy Farm calls multi-brand creative and media review
The multi-market review is understood to include the conglomerate's Wellcome, Mannings, Ikea, Guardian, and 7-11 brands, among others.
Market Place by Jasons engages same-name celebrity for 'creative food plating'
HONG KONG - Upmarket grocer Market Place by Jasons is inviting fans of local actor Jason Chan (陳智燊) to illustrate themes of self-achievement, family, friends and love by mimicking the celebrity's 'creative food-plating' in a new campaign.
7-Eleven bangs the drum with humorous new ad campaign
7-Eleven under Dairy Farm has launched an eye-catching new ad campaign featuring an adorable baby banging a loud drum in her mother’s tummy.
Taobao offers Alipay payment services in over 900 Hong Kong 7-Eleven stores
HONG KONG - Alibaba’s online shopping business Taobao has partnered with 7-Eleven to offer Alipay card payment in more than 900 7-Eleven stores in the city starting from yesterday.
