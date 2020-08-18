dairy farm

Women to Watch 2020: Elman Lee, Dairy Farm
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Leading 7-Eleven’s marketing efforts in Hong Kong and Macau, Lee combines a knack for brand-building with a commitment to community.

Dairy Farm launches Hong Kong customer rewards offering 'Yuu'
Aug 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

M&C Saatchi Spencer helps launch the service involving over 2,000 outlets as the pan-Asian retailer ramps up digital initiatives.

Dairy Farm calls multi-brand creative and media review
Jun 28, 2019
Matthew Miller

The multi-market review is understood to include the conglomerate's Wellcome, Mannings, Ikea, Guardian, and 7-11 brands, among others.

Market Place by Jasons engages same-name celebrity for 'creative food plating'
Jun 5, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - Upmarket grocer Market Place by Jasons is inviting fans of local actor Jason Chan (陳智燊) to illustrate themes of self-achievement, family, friends and love by mimicking the celebrity's 'creative food-plating' in a new campaign.

7-Eleven bangs the drum with humorous new ad campaign
Nov 15, 2012
Benjamin Li

7-Eleven under Dairy Farm has launched an eye-catching new ad campaign featuring an adorable baby banging a loud drum in her mother’s tummy.

Taobao offers Alipay payment services in over 900 Hong Kong 7-Eleven stores
Nov 8, 2012
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Alibaba’s online shopping business Taobao has partnered with 7-Eleven to offer Alipay card payment in more than 900 7-Eleven stores in the city starting from yesterday.

