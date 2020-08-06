Dairy Farm launches Hong Kong customer rewards offering 'Yuu'

Dairy Farm Group and its coalition partners Hang Seng Bank and Jardine Restaurant Group have launched Hong Kong’s biggest customer rewards club, Yuu. The rewards app is a free platform that connects over 10 brands loved by Hong Kongers, rewarding them everywhere they shop and dine.

Yuu covers over 2,000 places to shop and dine in, with local favourites Wellcome, Mannings, 7-Eleven, IKEA, Marketplace, KFC, Pizza Hut, PHD, 3hree6ixty, Jasons and Oliver’s all listed as partners.

In this partnership, Dairy Farm Group has partnered with Hang Seng Bank to roll out a new Hang Seng yuu enJoy credit card, with which users can earn 3X the points when they shop at Wellcome, Mannings, 7-Eleven, IKEA, Marketplace, Jasons, 3hree6ixty and Olivers and 4X the points when they dine at KFC, Pizza Hut and when they order from PHD.

This launch also marks an important milestone for Dairy Farm Group’s digital transformation, as Yuu is the first digital platform that connects the Group’s brands digitally, “Our goal is to continue to bring exceptional value, quality and convenience to all our customers,” said Ian McLeod, CEO of Dairy Farm Group.

As a digital first initiative, every week, the Yuu rewards app will send offers, across different brands, to each member. The interface also allows Yuu members to redeem rewards through a scan-and-go method across Hong Kong. No physical cards are required and points will be updated instantly on the app and members can share points with friends and can also be donated to charities working in the areas of ageing population, child development and meal donations in Hong Kong.

To help launch this rewards program, Dairy Farm teamed up with M&C Saatchi Spencer. The agency used memorable music, unifying colour and bold logo design to introduce the Yuu brand. Inviting the all-time favourite singer of Uptown Girl's Hong Kong cover version, George Lam, teaming up with his son, Alex Lam, M&C Saatchi Spencer devised a combo that would give a new flavour to the song and appeal to a wider audience.

Dairy Farm used the music video as the core creative content of the campaign and it spins off into various shorter durations with individual brand focus videos. Heavy out-of-home combined with online and instore communications will power this campaign.

Yuu is now available for download in App Store and Google Play Store and is also available as a WeChat mini-programme now.