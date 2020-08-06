Digital Marketing News
Staff Reporters
Aug 6, 2020

Dairy Farm launches Hong Kong customer rewards offering 'Yuu'

M&C Saatchi Spencer helps launch the service involving over 2,000 outlets as the pan-Asian retailer ramps up digital initiatives.

Dairy Farm launches Hong Kong customer rewards offering 'Yuu'

Dairy Farm Group and its coalition partners Hang Seng Bank and Jardine Restaurant Group have launched Hong Kong’s biggest customer rewards club, Yuu. The rewards app is a free platform that connects over 10 brands loved by Hong Kongers, rewarding them everywhere they shop and dine.

Yuu covers over 2,000 places to shop and dine in, with local favourites Wellcome, Mannings, 7-Eleven, IKEA, Marketplace, KFC, Pizza Hut, PHD, 3hree6ixty, Jasons and Oliver’s all listed as partners.

In this partnership, Dairy Farm Group has partnered with Hang Seng Bank to roll out a new Hang Seng yuu enJoy credit card, with which users can earn 3X the points when they shop at Wellcome, Mannings, 7-Eleven, IKEA, Marketplace, Jasons, 3hree6ixty and Olivers and 4X the points when they dine at KFC, Pizza Hut and when they order from PHD.

This launch also marks an important milestone for Dairy Farm Group’s digital transformation, as Yuu is the first digital platform that connects the Group’s brands digitally, “Our goal is to continue to bring exceptional value, quality and convenience to all our customers,” said Ian McLeod, CEO of Dairy Farm Group.

As a digital first initiative, every week, the Yuu rewards app will send offers, across different brands, to each member. The interface also allows Yuu members to redeem rewards through a scan-and-go method across Hong Kong. No physical cards are required and points will be updated instantly on the app and members can share points with friends and can also be donated to charities working in the areas of ageing population, child development and meal donations in Hong Kong.

To help launch this rewards program, Dairy Farm teamed up with M&C Saatchi Spencer. The agency used memorable music, unifying colour and bold logo design to introduce the Yuu brand. Inviting the all-time favourite singer of Uptown Girl's Hong Kong cover version, George Lam, teaming up with his son, Alex Lam, M&C Saatchi Spencer devised a combo that would give a new flavour to the song and appeal to a wider audience.

Dairy Farm used the music video as the core creative content of the campaign and it spins off into various shorter durations with individual brand focus videos. Heavy out-of-home combined with online and instore communications will power this campaign. 

Yuu is now available for download in App Store and Google Play Store and is also available as a WeChat mini-programme now.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Elman Lee, Dairy Farm
Marketing
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Elman Lee, Dairy Farm

Dairy Farm calls multi-brand creative and media review
Advertising
Jun 28, 2019
Matthew Miller

Dairy Farm calls multi-brand creative and media review

China Duty Free expands M&C Saatchi Spencer's remit to another airport
News
Jan 29, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China Duty Free expands M&C Saatchi Spencer's remit ...

Bank of China, Hang Seng Bank look for new creative agencies
Advertising
Jun 11, 2013
Benjamin Li

Bank of China, Hang Seng Bank look for new creative ...

Just Published

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million
News
13 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for ...

Music-sharing venture's catalogue will be used to create audio and visual music experience.