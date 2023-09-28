News The Work Creativity
Rahat Kapur
1 day ago

UA Finance & M&C Saatchi Spencer uplift Hong Kongers during “challenging times”

As economic doom and gloom shadows over the lives of ordinary citizens, UA Finance and M&C Saatchi Spencer unveiled a clever outdoor activation that focused on uplifting those who need it most.

UA Finance & M&C Saatchi Spencer uplift Hong Kongers during “challenging times”

Keen residents and netizens of Hong Kong may have spotted an unusual guest floating amongst the water over the last two weeks, namely in the form of a gigantic robotic 3D arm.

No, it wasn’t a promo for the new Ironman film. Rather, it was UA Finance’s 30th anniversary ad exhibit created in partnership with M&C Saatchi Spencer and Mindshare media, bringing to life the brand’s ethos of “empowering you to fight another day.” The activation was part of an ongoing brand campaign which began two years ago with the slogan "助你一臂" (the helping arm) and was designed to be a symbol of support during these challenging times.

Standing at 10 meters tall and 36 meters wide, the waterproof inflatable arm was constructed using canvas materials, and consisted of over 800 pieces expertly woven together. The colossal arm was then affixed to a big pontoon ship, weighing approximately four tonnes.

Needless to say, the flexing forearm caused quite a stir amongst the online community in Hong Kong, with the display (which was live until earlier this week), being snapped and shared across countless socials, garnering much attention and many visitors alike.

Spencer Wong, CEO and chief creative officer for M&C Saatchi Spencer shared with Campaign that the activation took “months of meticulous planning and preparation” and despite encountering “unprecedented challenges, including a once-in-a-century black rainstorm”, managed to stand out and persevered in its endeavor to bring their message to life.

M&C Saatchi Spencer's CEO and chief creative officer, Spencer Wong.

He also shared that over 48 non-stop hours were dedicated to testing and setting up the installation, making it a true engineering feat.

In conjunction with the launch of the giant arm, Wong shared that UA Finance has also initiated promotional campaigns aimed at providing immediate cash relief to those who are in need, including those affected by the rainstorm, in testament to their ongoing commitment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZOUK (@zouklimited)

"We believe that by showcasing the giant arm in Victoria Harbour, a symbol visible to the masses, we can uplift spirits and encourage resilience in the face of economic downturn," said Wong. "Our aim is to inspire every individual in Hong Kong, reminding them that they are not alone, and that together we can overcome any challenge."

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

1 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

2 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

3 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

4 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

5 Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

6 We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

7 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

8 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

9 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

China Duty Free expands M&C Saatchi Spencer's remit to another airport
Jan 29, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China Duty Free expands M&C Saatchi Spencer's remit ...

Ultraman monsters menace Hong Kong in UA Finance campaign
Dec 20, 2021
Ad Nut

Ultraman monsters menace Hong Kong in UA Finance ...

Fake OOH ads have the power to amaze but we must proceed with caution
Jul 26, 2023
Mel Arrow

Fake OOH ads have the power to amaze but we must ...

Emerging trends affecting OOH in the marketing mix
Jan 17, 2023
Melanie Lindquist​​

Emerging trends affecting OOH in the marketing mix

Just Published

WFA census shows Japan faces the highest inclusivity challenges
7 hours ago
Shawn Lim

WFA census shows Japan faces the highest inclusivity...

Japan trails far behind in terms of how companies deal with discrimination, negative behaviours, mental health, and diversity and inclusion perceptions, according to WFA's second WFA global census.

Reddit will no longer allow users to opt-out of ad personalisation
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Reddit will no longer allow users to opt-out of ad ...

The mandatory opt-in for personalised ads was announced as part of a series of settings updates that will gradually be rolled out in the coming weeks. Select unspecified countries will still be able to opt-out.

Better Climate Store’s Greenwash can wash away climate guilt caused by overconsumption
12 hours ago
Ad Nut

Better Climate Store’s Greenwash can wash away ...

The multitasking product might deserve a spot in Ad Nut’s oaky home…unless Ad Nut is sensing a bit of irony.