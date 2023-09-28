UA Finance & M&C Saatchi Spencer uplift Hong Kongers during “challenging times”

Keen residents and netizens of Hong Kong may have spotted an unusual guest floating amongst the water over the last two weeks, namely in the form of a gigantic robotic 3D arm.

No, it wasn’t a promo for the new Ironman film. Rather, it was UA Finance’s 30th anniversary ad exhibit created in partnership with M&C Saatchi Spencer and Mindshare media, bringing to life the brand’s ethos of “empowering you to fight another day.” The activation was part of an ongoing brand campaign which began two years ago with the slogan "助你一臂" (the helping arm) and was designed to be a symbol of support during these challenging times.

Standing at 10 meters tall and 36 meters wide, the waterproof inflatable arm was constructed using canvas materials, and consisted of over 800 pieces expertly woven together. The colossal arm was then affixed to a big pontoon ship, weighing approximately four tonnes.

Needless to say, the flexing forearm caused quite a stir amongst the online community in Hong Kong, with the display (which was live until earlier this week), being snapped and shared across countless socials, garnering much attention and many visitors alike.

Spencer Wong, CEO and chief creative officer for M&C Saatchi Spencer shared with Campaign that the activation took “months of meticulous planning and preparation” and despite encountering “unprecedented challenges, including a once-in-a-century black rainstorm”, managed to stand out and persevered in its endeavor to bring their message to life.

M&C Saatchi Spencer's CEO and chief creative officer, Spencer Wong.

He also shared that over 48 non-stop hours were dedicated to testing and setting up the installation, making it a true engineering feat.

In conjunction with the launch of the giant arm, Wong shared that UA Finance has also initiated promotional campaigns aimed at providing immediate cash relief to those who are in need, including those affected by the rainstorm, in testament to their ongoing commitment.

"We believe that by showcasing the giant arm in Victoria Harbour, a symbol visible to the masses, we can uplift spirits and encourage resilience in the face of economic downturn," said Wong. "Our aim is to inspire every individual in Hong Kong, reminding them that they are not alone, and that together we can overcome any challenge."