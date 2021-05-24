News
Women Leading Change Awards winners to be announced in live online ceremony

The winners of the Women Leading Change Awards will be announced in an online presentation on June 8. Register now to reserve your spot.

Following the release of the shortlist last week, Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced that the 2021 Women Leading Change Awards will be presented in an online awards ceremony.

Women Leading Change Awards Online Awards Presentation
Streaming live on Zoom
Tuesday, June 8
6 pm Singapore/Hong Kong (GMT+8)

Register now to reserve your seat for the grand ceremony and celebrate the success of women in Asia-Pacific's marcomms industry, as we recognise their outstanding leadership and remarkable contributions.

Please also extend this invitation to your teams, partners and clients.

