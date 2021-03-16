Women Leading Change Awards jury announced

Campaign Asia-Pacific's Women Leading Change Awards has announced its jury for the 2021 edition of the awards. The panel includes 17 leaders from major brands, top agencies and key media platforms.

The jury members (listed alphabetically by given name and shown from left to right by rows in the image above) are:

Name Title Company Ashutosh Srivastava CEO GroupM Asia Pacific Atifa Silk Managing Director Haymarket Media Asia Deepa Dey Head Comms & Sustainability – Nutrition & Special Projects Hindustan Unilever Limited Dhiren Amin CMO, Asia KraftHeinz Disha Goenka Das Regional Marketing Director Twitter Asia Pacific Private Limited Jane Lin-Baden Managing Partner, APAC and Chief Executive Officer, North Asia Publicis Groupe Lilly Yip APAC CMO PepsiCo Linda Yan Director of Communications, Public Affairs & Sustainability L’Oreal Hong Kong Lydia Lee President, China Weber Shandwick May Seow Regional Creative Strategy Lead Facebook Inc Nikhil Tivary VP Marketing International Cynosure Rose Huskey CEO, South East Asia, Wavemaker Wavemaker Siew Ting Foo CMO, Greater Asia HP Inc Sindhuja Rai Global Media Investment & AMEA CX Lead Mondelēz International Susie Wong Chief Digital & Marketing Officer Former Fuji Xerox Singapore Pte Ltd Wawa Suwanto CMO Pizza Hut Indonesia Wendy Walker Senior Director Marketing APAC Salesforce

The awards, now in their fifth year, celebrate women who lead, inspire, and motivate greatness across Asia-Pacific and champion the advancement of women in the marketing communications industry. The awards take place alongside the Campaign Leading Change virtual conference, slated for June 8 and 9.

The early-bird entry period has passed, but the regular entry deadline is March 23, and late entries will be accepted until March 31.

Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, the awards have celebrated the achievements of hundreds of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.

In 2021, we invite you to nominate the women who, over the last 12 months, have shown outstanding leadership and fostered groundbreaking innovation in the media, advertising, PR, and marketing industries, as well as the future leaders of tomorrow.

Nominate yourself or any women, teams, businesses and campaigns that have inspired you and made an impact in your community. This year, the awards offers seven new categories across the individual, company and campaign sections.

Get the entry kit and enter now

Important dates

Early-bird entry deadline: February 26

Entry deadline: March 23

Late entry deadline: March 31

Shortlist announcement: May 17

Awards presentation: June 8

Cutoff times for the entry deadlines are 6 pm Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8).

For more information, please visit the Women Leading Change Awards website or reach out to the Awards Team.

Awards Enquiry

[email protected]

Zamir Khan

Head of Awards Events

[email protected]

Partnership

Gareth Scott

Commercial Director

[email protected]