Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Heeru Dingra of WATConsult India won the Women Leading Change of the Year award as Campaign Asia-Pacific announced the winners of its fifth Women Leading Change Awards in a live online ceremony that concluded moments ago.
From the shortlist, the jury has named one winner in the special categories; 13 winners and eight commendations in the individual categories; and two winners and one commendation in the company categories. As previously noted, there were no shortlisted entries in the campaign categories.
Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, the awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.
A complete list of the winners follows.
SPECIAL CATEGORIES
Women Leading Change of the Year:
- Heeru Dingra, WATConsult India
Women Leadership Program of the Year:
- No Award
INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Nominee
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Business Leader
|Winner
|Deepika Nikhilender
|Xaxis Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|PP01.367248
|Commendation
|Audrey Low
|Mindshare China
|China
|PP01.368502
|CEO of the Year
|Winner
|Melissa Fein
|Initiative Australia
|Australia
|PP02.368416
|Commendation
|Yuhong Li
|Ylab China
|China
|PP02.368367
|Commendation
|Wong Sze Keed
|AIA Singapore
|Singapore
|PP02.368444
|Creative Captain
|Winner
|Echo He
|Mindshare China
|China
|PP03.368525
|Commendation
|Aditi Mathur
|Interactive Avenues
|India
|PP03.367631
|Diversity & Inclusion Champion
|Winner
|Sapna Chadha
|India
|PP04.368673
|Commendation
|Selina Teng
|Ogilvy Beijing
|China
|PP04.368209
|Entrepreneurship of the Year
|Winner
|Taiwing Tian
|Switching-Time
|China
|PP05.368521
|Fintech Woman Leader
|Winner
|Valerie Pho
|FlexM Pte. Ltd.
|Singapore
|PP06.368593
|Game Changer
|Winner
|Vivian Wang
|iQIYI
|China
|PP07.367773
|Commendation
|Ruchi Mathur
|Mindshare
|India
|PP07.368685
|HR Management Champion
|Winner
|Michelle Jiang
|GroupM China
|China
|PP08.368506
|Innovator of the Year
|Commendation
|Sharon Yu Ong
|Waveplay Interactive
|Philippines
|PP09.366293
|Mentor of the Year
|No Award
|Rising Star
|Winner
|Fatima Ansari
|BBDO Pakistan
|Pakistan
|PP11.367079
|Sustainability Leader
|Winner
|Ellie Tang
|K11 Concepts Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP12.368168
|Commendation
|Bonnie Chia
|WWF International
|Singapore
|PP12.367676
|Technology Chief
|Winner
|Deepika Nikhilender
|Xaxis Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|PP13.366927
|Vision Leader
|Winner
|Jane Stanley
|Hearts & Science NZ
|New Zealand
|PP14.368723
|Young Business Leader
|Winner
|Alliv Samson
|Kami
|New Zealand
|PP15.368511
COMPANY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Diverse-Inclusive Workplace of the Year
|Winner
|TaskUs
|Philippines
|CC01.368706
|Commendation
|WATConsult
|India
|CC01.367607
|Health & Wellbeing Awards
|Winner
|Mindshare Asia-Pacific
|Singapore
|CC02.368641
CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
No entries were shortlisted in the campaign categories.