Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Heeru Dingra of WATConsult India won the Women Leading Change of the Year award as Campaign Asia-Pacific announced the winners of its fifth Women Leading Change Awards in a live online ceremony that concluded moments ago.

From the shortlist, the jury has named one winner in the special categories; 13 winners and eight commendations in the individual categories; and two winners and one commendation in the company categories. As previously noted, there were no shortlisted entries in the campaign categories.

Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, the awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.

A complete list of the winners follows.

SPECIAL CATEGORIES

Women Leading Change of the Year:

Heeru Dingra, WATConsult India

Women Leadership Program of the Year:

No Award

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES

Category Award Nominee Agency/Company Market Entry ID Business Leader Winner Deepika Nikhilender Xaxis Asia Pacific Singapore PP01.367248 Commendation Audrey Low Mindshare China China PP01.368502 CEO of the Year Winner Melissa Fein Initiative Australia Australia PP02.368416 Commendation Yuhong Li Ylab China China PP02.368367 Commendation Wong Sze Keed AIA Singapore Singapore PP02.368444 Creative Captain Winner Echo He Mindshare China China PP03.368525 Commendation Aditi Mathur Interactive Avenues India PP03.367631 Diversity & Inclusion Champion Winner Sapna Chadha Google India PP04.368673 Commendation Selina Teng Ogilvy Beijing China PP04.368209 Entrepreneurship of the Year Winner Taiwing Tian Switching-Time China PP05.368521 Fintech Woman Leader Winner Valerie Pho FlexM Pte. Ltd. Singapore PP06.368593 Game Changer Winner Vivian Wang iQIYI China PP07.367773 Commendation Ruchi Mathur Mindshare India PP07.368685 HR Management Champion Winner Michelle Jiang GroupM China China PP08.368506 Innovator of the Year Commendation Sharon Yu Ong Waveplay Interactive Philippines PP09.366293 Mentor of the Year No Award Rising Star Winner Fatima Ansari BBDO Pakistan Pakistan PP11.367079 Sustainability Leader Winner Ellie Tang K11 Concepts Limited Hong Kong SAR PP12.368168 Commendation Bonnie Chia WWF International Singapore PP12.367676 Technology Chief Winner Deepika Nikhilender Xaxis Asia Pacific Singapore PP13.366927 Vision Leader Winner Jane Stanley Hearts & Science NZ New Zealand PP14.368723 Young Business Leader Winner Alliv Samson Kami New Zealand PP15.368511

COMPANY CATEGORIES

Category Award Agency/Company Market Entry ID Diverse-Inclusive Workplace of the Year Winner TaskUs Philippines CC01.368706 Commendation WATConsult India CC01.367607 Health & Wellbeing Awards Winner Mindshare Asia-Pacific Singapore CC02.368641

CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES

No entries were shortlisted in the campaign categories.