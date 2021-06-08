Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

The 5th annual awards were presented Tuesday in a live online ceremony.

Heeru Dingra of WATConsult India won the Women Leading Change of the Year award as Campaign Asia-Pacific announced the winners of its fifth Women Leading Change Awards in a live online ceremony that concluded moments ago.

From the shortlist, the jury has named one winner in the special categories; 13 winners and eight commendations in the individual categories; and two winners and one commendation in the company categories. As previously noted, there were no shortlisted entries in the campaign categories.

Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, the awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.

A complete list of the winners follows.

SPECIAL CATEGORIES

Women Leading Change of the Year:

  • Heeru Dingra, WATConsult India   

Women Leadership Program of the Year:

  • No Award

 

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES

Category Award Nominee Agency/Company Market Entry ID
Business Leader Winner Deepika Nikhilender Xaxis Asia Pacific Singapore PP01.367248
Commendation Audrey Low Mindshare China China PP01.368502
CEO of the Year Winner Melissa Fein Initiative Australia Australia PP02.368416
Commendation Yuhong Li Ylab China China PP02.368367
Commendation Wong Sze Keed AIA Singapore Singapore PP02.368444
Creative Captain Winner Echo He Mindshare China China PP03.368525
Commendation Aditi Mathur Interactive Avenues  India PP03.367631
Diversity & Inclusion Champion Winner Sapna Chadha Google India PP04.368673
Commendation Selina Teng Ogilvy Beijing China PP04.368209
Entrepreneurship of the Year Winner Taiwing Tian Switching-Time China PP05.368521
Fintech Woman Leader Winner Valerie Pho FlexM Pte. Ltd. Singapore PP06.368593
Game Changer Winner Vivian Wang iQIYI China PP07.367773
Commendation Ruchi Mathur Mindshare India PP07.368685
HR Management Champion Winner Michelle Jiang GroupM China China PP08.368506
Innovator of the Year Commendation Sharon Yu Ong Waveplay Interactive Philippines PP09.366293
Mentor of the Year No Award
Rising Star Winner Fatima Ansari BBDO Pakistan Pakistan PP11.367079
Sustainability Leader Winner Ellie Tang K11 Concepts Limited Hong Kong SAR PP12.368168
Commendation Bonnie Chia WWF International Singapore PP12.367676
Technology Chief Winner Deepika Nikhilender Xaxis Asia Pacific Singapore PP13.366927
Vision Leader Winner Jane Stanley Hearts & Science NZ New Zealand PP14.368723
Young Business Leader Winner Alliv Samson Kami New Zealand PP15.368511

 

COMPANY CATEGORIES

Category Award Agency/Company Market Entry ID
Diverse-Inclusive Workplace of the Year Winner TaskUs Philippines CC01.368706
Commendation WATConsult India CC01.367607
Health & Wellbeing Awards Winner Mindshare Asia-Pacific Singapore CC02.368641

 

CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES

No entries were shortlisted in the campaign categories.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

