Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Heeru Dingra of Isobar India Group won the Woman Leading Change of the Year for a second consecutive year, as Campaign Asia-Pacific announced the winners of its sixth Women Leading Change Awards.

From the shortlist, the jury has named one winner in the special categories; 15 winners and eight commendations in the individual categories; and four winners and one commendation in the company categories. There were two winners in the campaign category.

Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, these awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.

A complete list of the winners follows.

SPECIAL CATEGORY

Woman Leading Change of the Year

Heeru Dhingra, Isobar India Group

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES Category Award Nominee Agency/Company Market Entry ID Business Leader Winner Joanne Theseira Publicis Groupe Singapore PP02.378973 Commendation Lovinia Chiu Medialink Group Hong Kong SAR PP02.379479 CEO of the Year Winner Anathea Ruys UM Australia PP03.379382 Creative Captain Winner Tara Ford The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive Australia PP04.379234 Diversity & Inclusion Champion Winner Debica Sigamani Mediabrands Malaysia PP05.379016 Commendation Jen Sharpe Think HQ Australia PP05.379077 Entrepreneurship of the Year Winner Charlene Ree EternityX Marketing Technology Hong Kong SAR PP06.378747 Fintech Woman Leader Commendation Amor Maclang Fintech Philippines Association Philippines PP07.379488 Game Changer Winner Audrey Chong Universal McCann & Ensemble Worldwide Malaysia PP08.379000 HR Management Champion Winner Pauly Grant Publicis Groupe Australia PP09.379069 Innovator of the Year Winner Shruti Samant Procter and Gamble (P&G) India PP10.379581 Commendation Issa Guevarra-Cabreira Globe Telecom Philippines PP10.379154 Mentor of the Year Winner Fe Husaint Green Park Content Singapore PP11.379359 Rising Star Winner Camille Gray Initiative Australia Australia PP12.379284 Commendation Shefali Vijaywargiya GCMMF (Amul) India PP12.379063 Sustainability Leader Winner June Cheryl "Chaye" Cabal-Revilla Metro Pacific Investments Corporation Philippines PP13.378871 Commendation Maria Yolanda C. Crisanto Globe Telecom Philippines PP13.377852 Technology Chief Winner Samina Seth Walee Technologies Pakistan PP14.379453 Commendation Sun Young Kim Media.Monks South Korea PP14.378790 Vision Leader Winner Gina Mckinnon Omnicom Media Group New Zealand PP15.379258 Women’s Advancement Champion Winner Geraldine Kan HP Singapore PP01.379417 Commendation Merlee Cruz-Jayme Dentsu APAC/ Dentsu Jayme Syfu Philippines PP01.378715 Young Business Leader Winner Stephanie Famolaro The Trade Desk Australia PP16.379309

COMPANY CATEGORIES Category Award Agency/Company Market Entry ID Best Company for Women Winner Tag Singapore CC01.379356 Diverse-Inclusive Workplace of the Year Winner Golin Hong Kong SAR CC02.379179 Winner Mediabrands Singapore CC02.378891 Commendation Eight New Zealand CC02.378763 Health & Wellbeing Awards Winner AIA Singapore Singapore CC03.379301

CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES Category Award Title Agency/Company Market Entry ID Best CSR Campaign Winner Breaking biases: Women at the forefront of conservation Shell Philippines Exploration Philippines CA01.377980 Mental Health Awareness Campaign Winner Depression can be everywhere Weber Shandwick Hong Kong SAR CA02.379426