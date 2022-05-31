Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Heeru Dingra of Isobar India Group won the Woman Leading Change of the Year for a second consecutive year, as Campaign Asia-Pacific announced the winners of its sixth Women Leading Change Awards.
From the shortlist, the jury has named one winner in the special categories; 15 winners and eight commendations in the individual categories; and four winners and one commendation in the company categories. There were two winners in the campaign category.
Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, these awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.
A complete list of the winners follows.
SPECIAL CATEGORY
Woman Leading Change of the Year
- Heeru Dhingra, Isobar India Group
|INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Nominee
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Business Leader
|Winner
|Joanne Theseira
|Publicis Groupe
|Singapore
|PP02.378973
|Commendation
|Lovinia Chiu
|Medialink Group
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP02.379479
|CEO of the Year
|Winner
|Anathea Ruys
|UM
|Australia
|PP03.379382
|Creative Captain
|Winner
|Tara Ford
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive
|Australia
|PP04.379234
|Diversity & Inclusion Champion
|Winner
|Debica Sigamani
|Mediabrands
|Malaysia
|PP05.379016
|Commendation
|Jen Sharpe
|Think HQ
|Australia
|PP05.379077
|Entrepreneurship of the Year
|Winner
|Charlene Ree
|EternityX Marketing Technology
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP06.378747
|Fintech Woman Leader
|Commendation
|Amor Maclang
|Fintech Philippines Association
|Philippines
|PP07.379488
|Game Changer
|Winner
|Audrey Chong
|Universal McCann & Ensemble Worldwide
|Malaysia
|PP08.379000
|HR Management Champion
|Winner
|Pauly Grant
|Publicis Groupe
|Australia
|PP09.379069
|Innovator of the Year
|Winner
|Shruti Samant
|Procter and Gamble (P&G)
|India
|PP10.379581
|Commendation
|Issa Guevarra-Cabreira
|Globe Telecom
|Philippines
|PP10.379154
|Mentor of the Year
|Winner
|Fe Husaint
|Green Park Content
|Singapore
|PP11.379359
|Rising Star
|Winner
|Camille Gray
|Initiative Australia
|Australia
|PP12.379284
|Commendation
|Shefali Vijaywargiya
|GCMMF (Amul)
|India
|PP12.379063
|Sustainability Leader
|Winner
|June Cheryl "Chaye" Cabal-Revilla
|Metro Pacific Investments Corporation
|Philippines
|PP13.378871
|Commendation
|Maria Yolanda C. Crisanto
|Globe Telecom
|Philippines
|PP13.377852
|Technology Chief
|Winner
|Samina Seth
|Walee Technologies
|Pakistan
|PP14.379453
|Commendation
|Sun Young Kim
|Media.Monks
|South Korea
|PP14.378790
|Vision Leader
|Winner
|Gina Mckinnon
|Omnicom Media Group
|New Zealand
|PP15.379258
|Women’s Advancement Champion
|Winner
|Geraldine Kan
|HP
|Singapore
|PP01.379417
|Commendation
|Merlee Cruz-Jayme
|Dentsu APAC/ Dentsu Jayme Syfu
|Philippines
|PP01.378715
|Young Business Leader
|Winner
|Stephanie Famolaro
|The Trade Desk
|Australia
|PP16.379309
|COMPANY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best Company for Women
|Winner
|Tag
|Singapore
|CC01.379356
|Diverse-Inclusive Workplace of the Year
|Winner
|Golin
|Hong Kong SAR
|CC02.379179
|Winner
|Mediabrands
|Singapore
|CC02.378891
|Commendation
|Eight
|New Zealand
|CC02.378763
|Health & Wellbeing Awards
|Winner
|AIA Singapore
|Singapore
|CC03.379301
|CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best CSR Campaign
|Winner
|Breaking biases: Women at the forefront of conservation
|Shell Philippines Exploration
|Philippines
|CA01.377980
|Mental Health Awareness Campaign
|Winner
|Depression can be everywhere
|Weber Shandwick
|Hong Kong SAR
|CA02.379426
