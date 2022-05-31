Marketing News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Here's a list of winners for the 6th annual awards.

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Heeru Dingra of Isobar India Group won the Woman Leading Change of the Year for a second consecutive year, as Campaign Asia-Pacific announced the winners of its sixth Women Leading Change Awards

From the shortlist, the jury has named one winner in the special categories; 15 winners and eight commendations in the individual categories; and four winners and one commendation in the company categories. There were two winners in the campaign category.

Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, these awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.

A complete list of the winners follows.

SPECIAL CATEGORY 

Woman Leading Change of the Year

  • Heeru Dhingra, Isobar India Group
INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES 
Category Award Nominee Agency/Company Market Entry ID
Business Leader Winner Joanne Theseira Publicis Groupe Singapore PP02.378973
Commendation  Lovinia Chiu Medialink Group Hong Kong SAR PP02.379479
CEO of the Year Winner Anathea Ruys UM Australia PP03.379382
Creative Captain Winner Tara Ford The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive Australia PP04.379234
Diversity & Inclusion Champion Winner Debica Sigamani Mediabrands Malaysia PP05.379016
Commendation Jen Sharpe Think HQ Australia PP05.379077
Entrepreneurship of the Year Winner Charlene Ree EternityX Marketing Technology  Hong Kong SAR PP06.378747
Fintech Woman Leader Commendation Amor Maclang Fintech Philippines Association Philippines PP07.379488
Game Changer Winner Audrey Chong Universal McCann & Ensemble Worldwide Malaysia PP08.379000
HR Management Champion Winner Pauly Grant Publicis Groupe Australia PP09.379069
Innovator of the Year Winner  Shruti Samant Procter and Gamble (P&G) India PP10.379581
Commendation Issa Guevarra-Cabreira Globe Telecom Philippines PP10.379154
Mentor of the Year Winner Fe Husaint Green Park Content Singapore PP11.379359
Rising Star Winner Camille Gray Initiative Australia Australia PP12.379284
Commendation Shefali Vijaywargiya GCMMF (Amul) India PP12.379063
Sustainability Leader Winner June Cheryl "Chaye" Cabal-Revilla Metro Pacific Investments Corporation Philippines PP13.378871
Commendation Maria Yolanda C. Crisanto Globe Telecom Philippines PP13.377852
Technology Chief Winner Samina Seth Walee Technologies Pakistan PP14.379453
Commendation Sun Young Kim Media.Monks South Korea PP14.378790
Vision Leader Winner Gina Mckinnon Omnicom Media Group New Zealand PP15.379258
Women’s Advancement Champion Winner Geraldine Kan HP Singapore PP01.379417
Commendation Merlee Cruz-Jayme Dentsu APAC/ Dentsu Jayme Syfu Philippines PP01.378715
Young Business Leader Winner Stephanie Famolaro The Trade Desk Australia PP16.379309
COMPANY CATEGORIES
Category Award Agency/Company Market Entry ID
Best Company for Women Winner Tag Singapore CC01.379356
Diverse-Inclusive Workplace of the Year Winner Golin Hong Kong SAR CC02.379179
Winner Mediabrands Singapore CC02.378891
Commendation Eight New Zealand CC02.378763
Health & Wellbeing Awards Winner AIA Singapore Singapore CC03.379301
CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
Category Award Title Agency/Company Market Entry ID
Best CSR Campaign Winner Breaking biases: Women at the forefront of conservation Shell Philippines Exploration Philippines CA01.377980
Mental Health Awareness Campaign Winner Depression can be everywhere Weber Shandwick Hong Kong SAR CA02.379426
SPECIAL CATEGORY PROUDLY SPONSORED BY GROUPM
Category Award Nominee Agency/Company Market ID
Woman Leading Change of the Year Winner  Heeru Dingra Isobar India Group India SC01.378913
Commendation Jen Sharpe Think HQ Australia SC01.379086

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

1 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

2 Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

3 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Into the Metaverse: WPP & Meta bring together industry leaders to navigate a journey into a new world

4 Into the Metaverse: WPP & Meta bring together industry leaders to navigate a journey into a new world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

5 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing

6 'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

7 Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

8 Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

9 Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

‘Into the Chinaverse’: Looking ahead at China’s metaverse roadmap

10 ‘Into the Chinaverse’: Looking ahead at China’s metaverse roadmap

Related Articles

Women Leading Change Awards jury announced
News
Feb 18, 2022
Staff

Women Leading Change Awards jury announced

Why Heeru Dingra won Woman Leading Change of The Year for a second time
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Why Heeru Dingra won Woman Leading Change of The ...

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners
Marketing
Jun 8, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Women Leading Change Awards winners to be announced in live online ceremony
News
May 24, 2021
Staff

Women Leading Change Awards winners to be announced ...

Just Published

Creative Minds: Fabiola Renetta says period talk should be normalised in Indonesia
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Fabiola Renetta says period talk ...

The creative director at TBWA Indonesia on her favourite period-related campaign and finding solace in feeding stray cats.

Who can resist babies dressed up in power suits?
Advertising
6 hours ago
Ad Nut

Who can resist babies dressed up in power suits?

For Kiwi telco company 2degrees, TBWA uses an adorable set of influencers to promote baby bonuses.

Are virtual goods an untapped commerce opportunity for brands?
Digital
7 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Are virtual goods an untapped commerce opportunity ...

With spend on virtual goods outpacing mainstream industries, we explore why they could well be an under-explored avenue for brands.

The lasting impact of Shanghai's lockdown
Digital
8 hours ago
Pete Lin

The lasting impact of Shanghai's lockdown

The North Asia CEO of We Are Social gives a firsthand account of life under lockdown, the role of social media, and the lasting impact in Shanghai and beyond.