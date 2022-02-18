News
Staff
1 day ago

Women Leading Change Awards jury announced

The early-bird entry deadline for the sixth annual awards honouring business leaders, change-makers, trailblazers, and rising stars is next Friday, February 25.

Women Leading Change Awards jury announced

Campaign Asia-Pacific announces the judging panel for the 2022 Women Leading Change Awards.

Reminder, the early-bird entry deadline for the awards is next Friday, February 25.

The esteemed judging panel includes industry experts and client marketers from across the region. The jurors are pictured above (L-R by rows from top) in the same order as they are listed below:

Name Company Title 
Abhinav Sharma Citi Head of Colleague and Client Services, Asia Pacific
Adrian Warr Edelman  CEO, Southeast Asia
Amrita Randhawa Publicis Groupe  Chief Executive Officer, Singapore and Southeast Asia
Ashutosh Srivastava GroupM Asia Pacfic CEO, APAC
Atifa Silk Haymarket Media Asia Managing Director
Danielle Jin Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited Senior Vice President, Marketing Asia Pacific
Deepa Dey Hindustan Unilever Limited  Head Comms & Sustainability – Nutrition & Special Projects
Heeru Dingra Isobar India Group CEO
May Seow Standard Chartered Bank MD, Head of Digital Content
Rose Huskey Wavemaker Chief Client Officer, Asia Pacific 
Siew Ting Foo HP Inc Chief Marketing Officer, Greater Asia
Taiwing Tian Switching-Time Co-Founder
Wendy Walker Salesforce Vice President Marketing, APAC

As part of Campaign’s commitment to promoting the advancement of diversity, inclusion, and equality in the marcomms industry, these awards, now in their sixth year, celebrate the achievements of the region’s business leaders, change-makers, trailblazers, and rising stars.

This year, the awards includes more than 20 categories, including three new categories:

  • Individual Categories: Women's Advancement Champion (This category is open to people of any gender who champion women's advancement)
  • Company Categories: Best Company for Women
  • Campaign Categories: Best CSR Campaign 

We invite you to help us recognise the women who, over the last 12 months, have shown outstanding leadership and fostered groundbreaking innovation in the media, advertising, PR, and marketing industries, as well as the future leaders of tomorrow.

You may nominate yourself or any women, team and businesses that have inspired you and made an impact in your community.

We look forward to celebrating your achievements and championing the advancement of women in 2022.


Key dates:

  • Early-bird entry deadline: February 25
  • Entry deadline: March 15
  • Final entry deadline: March 29
  • Shortlist announcement: May 11
  • Winner announcement: June 1

Note: Cut-off times for the entry deadlines are 6pm Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8)

More information

For any awards-related queries, please visit the Women Leading Change Awards website or contact our awards team at wlca@haymarket.asia or Zamir Khan, group head of awards events, Asia.

For partnership opportunities, please contact Gareth Scott, commercial director.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

1 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

2 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

3 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Move and win roundup: Week of February 7, 2022

4 Move and win roundup: Week of February 7, 2022

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

5 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

6 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

8 MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Google reveals significant step to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

10 Google to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

Related Articles

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners
Marketing
Jun 8, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Women Leading Change Awards winners to be announced in live online ceremony
News
May 24, 2021
Staff

Women Leading Change Awards winners to be announced ...

Women Leading Change Awards jury announced
News
Mar 16, 2021
Staff

Women Leading Change Awards jury announced

Moving DEI beyond boxes and spreadsheets
Advertising
Jun 10, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Moving DEI beyond boxes and spreadsheets

Just Published

How to write clearer, more concise marketing briefs
Marketing
22 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

How to write clearer, more concise marketing briefs

MARKETING WORKS: Most marketing briefs not only lack both a clear plan of attack and a strategic direction but also are riddled with jargon, contend the founders of BetterBriefs.

Challenging ‘deadly beliefs’ in a positive way wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition
Digital
22 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Challenging ‘deadly beliefs’ in a positive way wins ...

A creative duo from Mindshare in Bangladesh won gold in the 2022 Young Spikes integrated competition with a proposal to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

PROI opens free 24/7 client crisis hotline
PR
22 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

PROI opens free 24/7 client crisis hotline

A free consultation service for those who are targeted in misinformation and fake news.

Five steps for brands to rethink customer loyalty
Marketing
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Five steps for brands to rethink customer loyalty

Despite an existential crisis for the field, a report from Ogilvy suggests key ways for brands to rethink their efforts in this field.