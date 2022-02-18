Women Leading Change Awards jury announced

Campaign Asia-Pacific announces the judging panel for the 2022 Women Leading Change Awards.

Reminder, the early-bird entry deadline for the awards is next Friday, February 25.

The esteemed judging panel includes industry experts and client marketers from across the region. The jurors are pictured above (L-R by rows from top) in the same order as they are listed below:

Name Company Title Abhinav Sharma Citi Head of Colleague and Client Services, Asia Pacific Adrian Warr Edelman CEO, Southeast Asia Amrita Randhawa Publicis Groupe Chief Executive Officer, Singapore and Southeast Asia Ashutosh Srivastava GroupM Asia Pacfic CEO, APAC Atifa Silk Haymarket Media Asia Managing Director Danielle Jin Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited Senior Vice President, Marketing Asia Pacific Deepa Dey Hindustan Unilever Limited Head Comms & Sustainability – Nutrition & Special Projects Heeru Dingra Isobar India Group CEO May Seow Standard Chartered Bank MD, Head of Digital Content Rose Huskey Wavemaker Chief Client Officer, Asia Pacific Siew Ting Foo HP Inc Chief Marketing Officer, Greater Asia Taiwing Tian Switching-Time Co-Founder Wendy Walker Salesforce Vice President Marketing, APAC

As part of Campaign’s commitment to promoting the advancement of diversity, inclusion, and equality in the marcomms industry, these awards, now in their sixth year, celebrate the achievements of the region’s business leaders, change-makers, trailblazers, and rising stars.

This year, the awards includes more than 20 categories, including three new categories:

Individual Categories: Women's Advancement Champion (This category is open to people of any gender who champion women's advancement)

Company Categories: Best Company for Women

Campaign Categories: Best CSR Campaign

We invite you to help us recognise the women who, over the last 12 months, have shown outstanding leadership and fostered groundbreaking innovation in the media, advertising, PR, and marketing industries, as well as the future leaders of tomorrow.

You may nominate yourself or any women, team and businesses that have inspired you and made an impact in your community.

We look forward to celebrating your achievements and championing the advancement of women in 2022.



Key dates:

Early-bird entry deadline: February 25

Entry deadline: March 15

Final entry deadline: March 29

Shortlist announcement: May 11

Winner announcement: June 1

Note: Cut-off times for the entry deadlines are 6pm Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8)

More information

For any awards-related queries, please visit the Women Leading Change Awards website or contact our awards team at wlca@haymarket.asia or Zamir Khan, group head of awards events, Asia.

For partnership opportunities, please contact Gareth Scott, commercial director.