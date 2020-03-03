wlc

Campaign Leading Change to be held May 28 at Raffles in Singapore
Mar 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Leading Change to be held May 28 at Raffles in Singapore

New name and venue mark renewed push to promote greater diversity and inclusion in the marcomms industry.

Women Leading Change 2020 opens for entries
Jan 30, 2020
Staff

Women Leading Change 2020 opens for entries

Enter outstanding women from the industry for the fourth edition of the awards, which will be presented May 27 in Singapore.

Photos: 2019 Women Leading Change Awards
Jun 5, 2019
Staff Reporters

Photos: 2019 Women Leading Change Awards

Photos from the Women Leading Change Awards ceremony in Singapore on June 4, 2019.

Women Leading Change Awards winners
Jun 4, 2019
Staff Reporters

Women Leading Change Awards winners

The awards, which capped off today's Women Leading Change conference, were handed out in a ceremony that wrapped up minutes ago.

How Facebook, HP, Spotify, Visa confront workplace diversity: Women Leading Change
May 21, 2019
Staff

How Facebook, HP, Spotify, Visa confront workplace diversity: Women Leading Change

The 2019 Women Leading Change conference offers a full-day, action-oriented programme designed to equip business leaders with roadmaps to strategically shift work culture.

Shortlist for Women Leading Change Awards revealed
May 14, 2019
Staff Reporters

Shortlist for Women Leading Change Awards revealed

The awards will be presented on June 4 in Singapore.

