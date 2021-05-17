Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific has just released the shortlist for its fifth Women Leading Change Awards.

The jury has shortlisted five entries in the special categories, 63 in the individual categories and six in the company categories. The winners will be announced on June 8.

Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, the awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.

A complete list of the shortlisted entries follows.

Note: No entries were shortlisted in the Campaign Categories or the Women Leadership Program of the Year (under special categories).

SPECIAL CATEGORIES Category Team/ Nominee Agency/Company Market Entry ID Women Leading Change of the Year Betty Tian Marriott International China SC02.367977 Christina Lu Wavemaker China SC02.368269 Fe Husaint Green Park Content Singapore SC02.368325 Heeru Dingra WATConsult India SC02.367611 HS Chung Hill + Knowlton Asia Singapore SC02.367005

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES Category Name Agency/Company Market Entry ID Business Leader Audrey Low Mindshare China China PP01.368502 Deepika Nikhilender Xaxis Asia Pacific Singapore PP01.367248 HEPHZIBAH PATHAK Ogilvy & Mather Private Limited India PP01.368200 Munas Van Boonstra Publicis Groupe Malaysia PP01.368682 Preethi Sanjeevi VMLY&R Singapore PP01.368583 CEO of the Year Joanna Hutchins Cowan China PP02.368199 Melissa Fein Initiative Australia Australia PP02.368416 VAISHALI VERMA INITIATIVE INDIA India PP02.368624 Wong Sze Keed AIA Singapore Singapore PP02.368444 Yuhong Li Ylab China China PP02.368367 Creative Captain Aditi Mathur Interactive Avenues India PP03.367631 Echo He Mindshare China China PP03.368525 Kainaz Karmakar Ogilvy India PP03.368045 Nicoletta Stefanidou Tinker Tailor Hong Kong SAR PP03.368690 Shivani Maharaj Wavemaker Australia PP03.368267 Diversity & Inclusion Champion Adrian Warr Edelman Hong Kong SAR PP04.368679 Kara Hinesley Twitter Australia Australia PP04.368124 Nizwani Shahar Ogilvy Malaysia Malaysia PP04.368098 Sapna Chadha Google India PP04.368673 Selina Teng Ogilvy Beijing China PP04.368209 Entrepreneurship of the Year Charlene Ree EternityX Marketing Technology Limited Hong Kong SAR PP05.368167 Seung Eun Jang Overman South Korea PP05.368424 Taiwing Tian Switching-Time China PP05.368521 Yuhong Li Ylab China China PP05.368284 Fintech Woman Leader Amor Maclang Fintech Philippines Association Philippines PP06.368399 Elsie W H Gung Bank of China (HK) Hong Kong SAR PP06.368409 Priya Patankar PhonePe Pvt Ltd India PP06.368184 Valerie Pho FlexM Pte. Ltd. Singapore PP06.368593 Game Changer Elizabeth Faber Deloitte Asia Pacific Singapore PP07.367603 Renee Welsh Embed & Booking Boss Singapore PP07.367654 Ruchi Mathur Mindshare India PP07.368685 SawGin Toh Incite Consulting China PP07.368217 Vivian Wang iQIYI China PP07.367773 HR Management Champion Michelle Jiang GroupM China China PP08.368506 Shalini Singh Interactive Avenues India PP08.367647 Innovator of the Year Jane Zhao Miaozhen Systems China PP09.368719 Riki Li Wavemaker China PP09.368266 Sejal Bhonsle Wavemaker India PP09.368265 Sharon Yu Ong Waveplay Interactive Philippines PP09.366293 Vivian Wang iQIYI China PP09.367771 Mentor of the Year No Shortlist Rising Star Anjali Gupta Magnite Singapore PP11.368140 Fatima Ansari BBDO Pakistan Pakistan PP11.367079 Kelly Li Mindshare China China PP11.368596 Rebecca Drummond Wavemaker Australia PP11.368263 Ruth Jessie Suah MiQ Singapore PP11.368470 Sustainability Leader Bonnie Chia WWF International Singapore PP12.367676 Ellie Tang K11 Concepts Limited Hong Kong SAR PP12.368168 Technology Chief Charlene Ree EternityX Marketing Technology Limited Hong Kong SAR PP13.368211 Deepika Nikhilender Xaxis Asia Pacific Singapore PP13.366927 Jane Zhao Miaozhen Systems China PP13.368756 Nathalie Pellegrini Mindshare Singapore PP13.368644 Nguyen Tra Linh T&A Ogilvy Vietnam PP13.368171 Vision Leader HS Chung Hill + Knowlton Asia Singapore PP14.367004 Jane Stanley Hearts & Science NZ New Zealand PP14.368723 Jane Zhao Miaozhen Systems China PP14.368757 Philippa Noilea-Tani Wavemaker Australia PP14.368270 Yimin Wang BCW China PP14.368600 Yuhong Li Ylab China China PP14.368368 Young Business Leader Alliv Samson Kami New Zealand PP15.368511 Sheetal Ramesh Pritmani GRIP DIGI CO.LTD Myanmar PP15.368058 Srotoswini Roy Dentsu International Singapore PP15.368379 Stephanie Famolaro The Trade Desk Australia PP15.368535 Zoe Chi PH Global Jet Express Inc. Philippines PP15.368445