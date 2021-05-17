News
Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

See the women and companies shortlisted for the fifth annual awards, the winners of which will be announced on June 8.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has just released the shortlist for its fifth Women Leading Change Awards.

The jury has shortlisted five entries in the special categories, 63 in the individual categories and six in the company categories. The winners will be announced on June 8.

Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, the awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.

A complete list of the shortlisted entries follows.

Note: No entries were shortlisted in the Campaign Categories or the Women Leadership Program of the Year (under special categories).

SPECIAL CATEGORIES
Category Team/ Nominee Agency/Company Market Entry ID
Women Leading Change of the Year Betty Tian Marriott International China SC02.367977
Christina Lu Wavemaker China SC02.368269
Fe Husaint Green Park Content Singapore SC02.368325
Heeru Dingra WATConsult India SC02.367611
HS Chung Hill + Knowlton Asia Singapore SC02.367005
INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
Category Name Agency/Company Market Entry ID
Business Leader Audrey Low Mindshare China China PP01.368502
Deepika Nikhilender Xaxis Asia Pacific Singapore PP01.367248
HEPHZIBAH PATHAK Ogilvy & Mather Private Limited India PP01.368200
Munas Van Boonstra Publicis Groupe Malaysia PP01.368682
Preethi Sanjeevi VMLY&R Singapore PP01.368583
CEO of the Year Joanna Hutchins Cowan China PP02.368199
Melissa Fein Initiative Australia Australia PP02.368416
VAISHALI VERMA INITIATIVE INDIA India PP02.368624
Wong Sze Keed AIA Singapore Singapore PP02.368444
Yuhong Li Ylab China China PP02.368367
Creative Captain Aditi Mathur Interactive Avenues India PP03.367631
Echo He Mindshare China China PP03.368525
Kainaz Karmakar  Ogilvy  India PP03.368045
Nicoletta Stefanidou Tinker Tailor Hong Kong SAR PP03.368690
Shivani Maharaj Wavemaker Australia PP03.368267
Diversity & Inclusion Champion Adrian Warr Edelman Hong Kong SAR PP04.368679
Kara Hinesley Twitter Australia Australia PP04.368124
Nizwani Shahar Ogilvy Malaysia Malaysia PP04.368098
Sapna Chadha Google India PP04.368673
Selina Teng Ogilvy Beijing China PP04.368209
Entrepreneurship of the Year Charlene Ree EternityX Marketing Technology Limited Hong Kong SAR PP05.368167
Seung Eun Jang Overman South Korea PP05.368424
Taiwing Tian Switching-Time China PP05.368521
Yuhong Li Ylab China China PP05.368284
Fintech Woman Leader Amor Maclang Fintech Philippines Association Philippines PP06.368399
Elsie W H Gung Bank of China (HK) Hong Kong SAR PP06.368409
Priya Patankar PhonePe Pvt Ltd India PP06.368184
Valerie Pho FlexM Pte. Ltd. Singapore PP06.368593
Game Changer Elizabeth Faber Deloitte Asia Pacific Singapore PP07.367603
Renee Welsh  Embed & Booking Boss  Singapore PP07.367654
Ruchi Mathur Mindshare India PP07.368685
SawGin Toh Incite Consulting  China PP07.368217
Vivian Wang iQIYI China PP07.367773
HR Management Champion Michelle Jiang GroupM China China PP08.368506
Shalini Singh Interactive Avenues  India PP08.367647
Innovator of the Year Jane Zhao Miaozhen Systems China PP09.368719
Riki Li Wavemaker China PP09.368266
Sejal Bhonsle Wavemaker India PP09.368265
Sharon Yu Ong Waveplay Interactive Philippines PP09.366293
Vivian Wang iQIYI China PP09.367771
Mentor of the Year No Shortlist
Rising Star Anjali Gupta Magnite Singapore PP11.368140
Fatima Ansari BBDO Pakistan Pakistan PP11.367079
Kelly Li Mindshare China China PP11.368596
Rebecca Drummond Wavemaker Australia PP11.368263
Ruth Jessie Suah MiQ Singapore PP11.368470
Sustainability Leader Bonnie Chia WWF International Singapore PP12.367676
Ellie Tang K11 Concepts Limited Hong Kong SAR PP12.368168
Technology Chief Charlene Ree EternityX Marketing Technology Limited Hong Kong SAR PP13.368211
Deepika Nikhilender Xaxis Asia Pacific Singapore PP13.366927
Jane Zhao Miaozhen Systems China PP13.368756
Nathalie Pellegrini Mindshare Singapore PP13.368644
Nguyen Tra Linh T&A Ogilvy Vietnam PP13.368171
Vision Leader HS Chung Hill + Knowlton Asia Singapore PP14.367004
Jane Stanley Hearts & Science NZ New Zealand PP14.368723
Jane Zhao Miaozhen Systems China PP14.368757
Philippa Noilea-Tani Wavemaker Australia PP14.368270
Yimin Wang BCW China PP14.368600
Yuhong Li Ylab China China PP14.368368
Young Business Leader Alliv Samson Kami New Zealand PP15.368511
Sheetal Ramesh Pritmani GRIP DIGI CO.LTD Myanmar PP15.368058
Srotoswini Roy Dentsu International Singapore PP15.368379
Stephanie Famolaro The Trade Desk Australia PP15.368535
Zoe Chi PH Global Jet Express Inc.  Philippines PP15.368445
COMPANY CATEGORIES
Category Agency/Company Market Entry ID
Diverse-Inclusive Workplace of the Year TaskUs Philippines CC01.368706
WATConsult India CC01.367607
Health & Wellbeing Awards AIA Singapore Singapore CC02.368447
Mindshare Asia-Pacific Singapore CC02.368641
Ogilvy Philippines Philippines CC02.367311
TaskUs Philippines CC02.368707
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

