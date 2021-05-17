Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific has just released the shortlist for its fifth Women Leading Change Awards.
The jury has shortlisted five entries in the special categories, 63 in the individual categories and six in the company categories. The winners will be announced on June 8.
Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, the awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.
A complete list of the shortlisted entries follows.
Note: No entries were shortlisted in the Campaign Categories or the Women Leadership Program of the Year (under special categories).
|SPECIAL CATEGORIES
|Category
|Team/ Nominee
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Women Leading Change of the Year
|Betty Tian
|Marriott International
|China
|SC02.367977
|Christina Lu
|Wavemaker
|China
|SC02.368269
|Fe Husaint
|Green Park Content
|Singapore
|SC02.368325
|Heeru Dingra
|WATConsult
|India
|SC02.367611
|HS Chung
|Hill + Knowlton Asia
|Singapore
|SC02.367005
|INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
|Category
|Name
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Business Leader
|Audrey Low
|Mindshare China
|China
|PP01.368502
|Deepika Nikhilender
|Xaxis Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|PP01.367248
|HEPHZIBAH PATHAK
|Ogilvy & Mather Private Limited
|India
|PP01.368200
|Munas Van Boonstra
|Publicis Groupe
|Malaysia
|PP01.368682
|Preethi Sanjeevi
|VMLY&R
|Singapore
|PP01.368583
|CEO of the Year
|Joanna Hutchins
|Cowan
|China
|PP02.368199
|Melissa Fein
|Initiative Australia
|Australia
|PP02.368416
|VAISHALI VERMA
|INITIATIVE INDIA
|India
|PP02.368624
|Wong Sze Keed
|AIA Singapore
|Singapore
|PP02.368444
|Yuhong Li
|Ylab China
|China
|PP02.368367
|Creative Captain
|Aditi Mathur
|Interactive Avenues
|India
|PP03.367631
|Echo He
|Mindshare China
|China
|PP03.368525
|Kainaz Karmakar
|Ogilvy
|India
|PP03.368045
|Nicoletta Stefanidou
|Tinker Tailor
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP03.368690
|Shivani Maharaj
|Wavemaker
|Australia
|PP03.368267
|Diversity & Inclusion Champion
|Adrian Warr
|Edelman
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP04.368679
|Kara Hinesley
|Twitter Australia
|Australia
|PP04.368124
|Nizwani Shahar
|Ogilvy Malaysia
|Malaysia
|PP04.368098
|Sapna Chadha
|India
|PP04.368673
|Selina Teng
|Ogilvy Beijing
|China
|PP04.368209
|Entrepreneurship of the Year
|Charlene Ree
|EternityX Marketing Technology Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP05.368167
|Seung Eun Jang
|Overman
|South Korea
|PP05.368424
|Taiwing Tian
|Switching-Time
|China
|PP05.368521
|Yuhong Li
|Ylab China
|China
|PP05.368284
|Fintech Woman Leader
|Amor Maclang
|Fintech Philippines Association
|Philippines
|PP06.368399
|Elsie W H Gung
|Bank of China (HK)
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP06.368409
|Priya Patankar
|PhonePe Pvt Ltd
|India
|PP06.368184
|Valerie Pho
|FlexM Pte. Ltd.
|Singapore
|PP06.368593
|Game Changer
|Elizabeth Faber
|Deloitte Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|PP07.367603
|Renee Welsh
|Embed & Booking Boss
|Singapore
|PP07.367654
|Ruchi Mathur
|Mindshare
|India
|PP07.368685
|SawGin Toh
|Incite Consulting
|China
|PP07.368217
|Vivian Wang
|iQIYI
|China
|PP07.367773
|HR Management Champion
|Michelle Jiang
|GroupM China
|China
|PP08.368506
|Shalini Singh
|Interactive Avenues
|India
|PP08.367647
|Innovator of the Year
|Jane Zhao
|Miaozhen Systems
|China
|PP09.368719
|Riki Li
|Wavemaker
|China
|PP09.368266
|Sejal Bhonsle
|Wavemaker
|India
|PP09.368265
|Sharon Yu Ong
|Waveplay Interactive
|Philippines
|PP09.366293
|Vivian Wang
|iQIYI
|China
|PP09.367771
|Mentor of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Rising Star
|Anjali Gupta
|Magnite
|Singapore
|PP11.368140
|Fatima Ansari
|BBDO Pakistan
|Pakistan
|PP11.367079
|Kelly Li
|Mindshare China
|China
|PP11.368596
|Rebecca Drummond
|Wavemaker
|Australia
|PP11.368263
|Ruth Jessie Suah
|MiQ
|Singapore
|PP11.368470
|Sustainability Leader
|Bonnie Chia
|WWF International
|Singapore
|PP12.367676
|Ellie Tang
|K11 Concepts Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP12.368168
|Technology Chief
|Charlene Ree
|EternityX Marketing Technology Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP13.368211
|Deepika Nikhilender
|Xaxis Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|PP13.366927
|Jane Zhao
|Miaozhen Systems
|China
|PP13.368756
|Nathalie Pellegrini
|Mindshare
|Singapore
|PP13.368644
|Nguyen Tra Linh
|T&A Ogilvy
|Vietnam
|PP13.368171
|Vision Leader
|HS Chung
|Hill + Knowlton Asia
|Singapore
|PP14.367004
|Jane Stanley
|Hearts & Science NZ
|New Zealand
|PP14.368723
|Jane Zhao
|Miaozhen Systems
|China
|PP14.368757
|Philippa Noilea-Tani
|Wavemaker
|Australia
|PP14.368270
|Yimin Wang
|BCW
|China
|PP14.368600
|Yuhong Li
|Ylab China
|China
|PP14.368368
|Young Business Leader
|Alliv Samson
|Kami
|New Zealand
|PP15.368511
|Sheetal Ramesh Pritmani
|GRIP DIGI CO.LTD
|Myanmar
|PP15.368058
|Srotoswini Roy
|Dentsu International
|Singapore
|PP15.368379
|Stephanie Famolaro
|The Trade Desk
|Australia
|PP15.368535
|Zoe Chi
|PH Global Jet Express Inc.
|Philippines
|PP15.368445
|COMPANY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Diverse-Inclusive Workplace of the Year
|TaskUs
|Philippines
|CC01.368706
|WATConsult
|India
|CC01.367607
|Health & Wellbeing Awards
|AIA Singapore
|Singapore
|CC02.368447
|Mindshare Asia-Pacific
|Singapore
|CC02.368641
|Ogilvy Philippines
|Philippines
|CC02.367311
|TaskUs
|Philippines
|CC02.368707