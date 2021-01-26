News
Staff
1 day ago

Women Leading Change Awards: Call for entries

Entries are now open for the fifth edition of Campaign's awards that celebrate and champion the advancement of women in the industry, with seven new categories for 2021.

Women Leading Change Awards: Call for entries

Campaign Asia-Pacific's fifth Women Leading Change Awards is setting out to celebrate women who lead, inspire, and motivate greatness across Asia-Pacific and champion the advancement of women in the marketing communications industry.

An early-bird rate is available up to February 26, the regular entry deadline is March 23 and late entries will be accepted until March 31.

Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, the awards have celebrated the achievements of hundreds of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.

In 2021, we invite you to nominate the women who, over the last 12 months, have shown outstanding leadership and fostered groundbreaking innovation in the media, advertising, PR, and marketing industries, as well as the future leaders of tomorrow.

Nominate yourself or any women, teams, businesses and campaigns that have inspired you and made an impact in your community. This year, the awards offers seven new categories across the individual, company and campaign sections.

Get the entry kit and enter now

Important dates

  • Early-bird entry deadline: February 26
  • Entry deadline: March 23
  • Late entry deadline: March 31
  • Shortlist announcement: May 17
  • Awards presentation: June 8

Cutoff times for the entry deadlines are 6 pm Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8).

For more information, please visit the Women Leading Change Awards website or reach out to the Awards Team.

Awards Enquiry
[email protected]

Zamir Khan
Head of Awards Events
[email protected]

Partnership
Gareth Scott
Commercial Director
[email protected]

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

