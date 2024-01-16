Women Leading Change Awards 2024 is now open for entries
This is your chance to celebrate the remarkable female professionals who inspire through their innovations, leadership qualities and ability to elevate those around them.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Spikes Asia 2024: In conversation with Matt Che, ...
Che shares his insights on shaping enduring brand value and key advice for brands entering categories at this year's Spikes Asia event.
Amazon layoffs to impact agencies in APAC
Amazon's plans to move from original productions on Prime Video to licensing is set to impact its relationship with IPG Mediabrands in APAC
10 trends that will shape B2B marketing in 2024
Marketing expert Robert Heldt shares his insights into the key trends that will sweep the B2B landscape across APAC in 2024, including a focus on CX, new video formats and compelling storytelling.
Valtech boosts growth and consulting practices with ...
Valtech hopes its new hires will help drive clients' business value in the region through experience innovation.