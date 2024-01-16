News Advertising
Women Leading Change Awards 2024 is now open for entries

This is your chance to celebrate the remarkable female professionals who inspire through their innovations, leadership qualities and ability to elevate those around them.

Women Leading Change Awards 2024 is now open for entries
Campaign Asia-Pacific's Women Leading Change Awards, 2024, is now open for entries.
 
Now in its eighth year, the annual Awards continue to celebrate the outstanding women who challenge, innovate, and lead across our industry. 
 
The awards align with Campaign's unwavering dedication to promoting diversity, inclusion, and equality, and spotlight regional business leaders, change-makers, and emerging talents who defy biases and stereotypes.
 
We invite you to help us honour the women who, over the last 12 months, have shown outstanding leadership and fostered ground-breaking innovation in the media, advertising, PR, and marketing industries, as well as the future leaders of tomorrow. 
 
You can read all the details about the process here or scroll below for a snapshot of the general guidelines and key information.
 
Deadlines:
 
Early-bird deadline: Monday, 5 February 2024
Standard deadline: Thursday, 22 February 2024
Final deadline: Wednesday, 6 March 2024
Shortlists Announcement: Thursday, 18 April 2024
Winners Announcement: Tuesday, 14 May 2024
 
On all dates, entries will be accepted until 6pm HK/SG time (UTC/GMT +8:00)
 
Entry fees: 
 
Early-bird entry: HKD2,750 
Standard entry: HKD3,050
Final entry fee: HKD3,650
 
Entry fees are payable in Hong Kong Dollars (HKD). 
A separate fee is required for each entry submission. 
Entry fees are due at the time of submission and are non-refundable. 
Entry submissions that are not paid for will not proceed to the judging stage and Haymarket Media Limited will retain the right to claim unpaid entry fees.
 
Eligibility period: 
 
All entries should relate to achievements ONLY during the period 1 January 2023 – 6 March 2024.
 
Written entries that do not focus on the eligibility period but include achievements outside the eligibility period, will be disqualified. Campaign reserves the right to reject any work it feels does not comply with the spirit of the awards.
 
Campaign wants a list that celebrates a diversity of markets, so we encourage companies to spotlight their talent from across the region.
 
