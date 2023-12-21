Analysis PR Marketing Branding
Ewan Larkin
1 day ago

Where does Marvel go from here? No easy fixes after Jonathan Majors found guilty

The entertainment giant had largely stayed quiet on Majors, who was set to carry the studio through its next phase, but now it’s time to face the music.

Majors leaving court in Manhattan this week. Photo : Getty Images
Majors leaving court in Manhattan this week. Photo : Getty Images

Jonathan Majors is out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment on Monday. The entertainment giant made its decision within 90 minutes of the Creed III actor’s conviction. 

Majors, who starred as prominent Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and both seasons of Disney+'s Loki, was poised to lead the Marvel Cinematic Universe through its next few years, culminating in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, set for release in 2026.

In the wake of Majors’ conviction, Kang Dynasty is now being referred to as “Avengers 5,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Marvel, as well as parent company Disney, has not publicly commented on Majors since he was arrested in March over an alleged domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend. 

Marvel has been mulling its Majors dilemma over the past few months, according to Variety. The Devotion actor was noticeably absent from some of the marketing for the digital release of Quantamania this year. 

Now that Majors is officially gone, where does that leave Marvel?

Variety reported in November that the studio was considering switching to a new Big Bad, like Dr. Doom. But making such a move wouldn’t be so cut and dry, given Kang’s major presence in the MCU. The studio also hasn’t had a chance to rewrite until recently because of the Writers’ Guild of America strike.

“Marvel is truly fucked with the whole Kang angle…I don’t see a path to how they move forward with him,” one top dealmaker told Variety after seeing the Loki season two finale.

Recasting is an option, too, which Marvel has done before. Don Cheadle stepped in as character James Rhodes after Terrence Howard declined to return for the Iron Man sequel, citing pay reasons, according to THR.

Majors’ firing comes amid a tough stretch for the once-invincible Marvel. Audiences’ trust has waned in the studio in recent years, and its latest film, The Marvels, had the worst box-office debut for any MCU movie.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has addressed the criticism. He said, by increasing its output to feed Disney+, Disney has “diluted” its quality, particularly when it comes to MCU features. Iger also cited pandemic-related restrictions as an issue.

Shortly after his arrest, Majors was dropped by his manager Entertainment 360 and his PR firm The Lede Company. He continues to be represented by talent agency WME, according to multiple Hollywood trade publications.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

2 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

3 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

4 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

5 Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

6 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

7 A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

8 Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

9 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards at AOY 2023

10 Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards at AOY 2023

Related Articles

Hair is the hero in a Pantene-Marvel tie-up
Apr 3, 2019
Ad Nut

Hair is the hero in a Pantene-Marvel tie-up

Case study: Marvel Studios' Ten Years of Heroes exhibition
Aug 2, 2018
Sanjay Surana

Case study: Marvel Studios' Ten Years of Heroes ...

Marvel legend Larry Hama's advice on collaboration
Nov 3, 2014
David Mayo

Marvel legend Larry Hama's advice on collaboration

Hysan Place makes Iron Man fans' dreams come true through AR exhibition
Apr 16, 2013
Benjamin Li

Hysan Place makes Iron Man fans' dreams come true ...

Just Published

Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves
The Knowledge
20 hours ago
Jamie Rossouw

Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces ...

Meanwhile, Ikea dominates creative.

Accenture Song enhances adtech arsenal with Jixie acquisition amid cookie apocalypse
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Accenture Song enhances adtech arsenal with Jixie ...

To address the challenges arising from the phasing out of third-party cookies, Accenture Song has acquired Jixie to help digital publishers navigate the digital media ecosystem.

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

We are reflecting on the stories written by Campaign's editors that you read, shared, and spent the most time on in 2023. Here is a roundup.

Will you pass the Christmas ad test?
1 day ago
David Golding

Will you pass the Christmas ad test?

Despite big research agencies insisting that what matters are long-running and distinctive brand assets, the tide is turning against classic advertising campaigns.