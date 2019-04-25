marvel
Where does Marvel go from here? No easy fixes after Jonathan Majors found guilty
The entertainment giant had largely stayed quiet on Majors, who was set to carry the studio through its next phase, but now it’s time to face the music.
Avengers icons loom large over Kuala Lumpur
The Walt Disney Company and Dentsu X marked the Marvel movie's release with 300 drones.
Hair is the hero in a Pantene-Marvel tie-up
The heroine of a Pantene ad for China is meant to look like a superhero. But which one?
In pictures: Marvel Studios' Ten Years of Heroes
How the Marvel Cinematic Universe – the most lucrative movie franchise in the world – immerses fans in an interactive, tech-driven show.
Case study: Marvel Studios' Ten Years of Heroes exhibition
Marvel legend Larry Hama's advice on collaboration
David Mayo, CEO of Bates CHI&Partners, speaks with Larry Hama and asks the legendary Marvel writer/artist/editor for some advice on creativity and collaboration.
