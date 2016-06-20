David Mayo

Legends, icons, brands and the rise of the ‘meh generation’
Marketing
Jun 20, 2016
David Mayo

Legends, icons, brands and the rise of the ‘meh ...

Where are the cultural icons of tomorrow?

Think collaborative
Advertising
Oct 2, 2015
David Mayo

Think collaborative

The hunger to be big is irresistible in business, as size means power, awe and respect. But David Mayo of Bates CHI & Partners opines that size can bring about a disconnect that compromises a far more important characteristic in today's marketplace: agility.

Redefining creativity: From owning to sharing
Advertising
Aug 28, 2015
David Mayo

Redefining creativity: From owning to sharing

The challenges the industry currently faces mean new perspectives on creativity are needed, says David Mayo, CEO of Bates CHI&Partners. Agencies must move past the notion of the best-executed ad idea and embrace innovation, collaboration and storytelling.

The talent agency: Nimble, distributed, on-demand
Advertising
Jul 10, 2015
David Mayo

The talent agency: Nimble, distributed, on-demand

Are today’s agencies still attractive or exciting workplaces for young, ambitious and imaginative people to fulfill their dreams? David Mayo defines how to design, develop and deploy new talent strategies to power the shift to increasing fluidity and broader collaboration.

Acclaimed film producer Lord David Puttnam on creativity and education
Analysis
Nov 13, 2014
David Mayo

Acclaimed film producer Lord David Puttnam on ...

David Mayo, CEO of Bates CHI&Partners, speaks with the renowned film producer and education advocate about creativity and collaboration.

Marvel legend Larry Hama's advice on collaboration
Analysis
Nov 3, 2014
David Mayo

Marvel legend Larry Hama's advice on collaboration

David Mayo, CEO of Bates CHI&Partners, speaks with Larry Hama and asks the legendary Marvel writer/artist/editor for some advice on creativity and collaboration.

