Digital Marketing Media News The Work
Staff Reporters
15 hours ago

Welcome to the ChangiVerse

INSPIRATION STATION: Accenture helps Singapore's Changi Airport become the first virtual experience developed by an airport on Roblox.

Welcome to the ChangiVerse

In this edition of Inspiration Station, we alight at Singapore's Changi Airport, but not at Terminals 1, 2, 3 or 4. Instead, we enter the ChangiVerse, a virtual experience created on Roblox for Changi Airport Group by Accenture's Metaverse Continuum Business Group.

A virtual first for a physical airport, the ChangiVerse experience on Roblox is meant to be a new way for visitors to connect and engage with the airport digitally. As Accenture describes, "it is a canvas to extend Changi Airport’s renowned reputation as the world’s best airport with unique and personalised services for customers, employees and aviation fans."

As a digital representation of the physical airport it also holds many of Changi's familiar landmarks, such the spectacular indoor waterfall at the Jewel shopping mall and indoor forest, Changi's central control tower and Jurassic Mile outdoor dinosaur display. It also involves interactivity and gaming elements including glamping tents, cafes and contests like Changi Kart or Check-in Champ to earn collectibles for digital avatars.

Jewel waterfall
 
Bird's eye view
 
Terminal 3 departure hall
 
Interactive cafe space
 
Collectibles at the ChangiVerse store

While it all sounds a little 2022, Accenture insists the business case to the metaverse is growing and 89% of global C-suite executives believe the metaverse will have an important role in their organization’s future growth, noting the metaverse will fuel $1 trillion in revenue by end of 2025 (or 4.2% of company revenues).

“With ChangiVerse, we want to strengthen Changi Airport’s position as more than just a transport node, but a fun and magical destination where memories are created," said Hung Jean, group senior vice president of CAG’s Enterprise Digital Ecosystem & Business Division. "With our customers becoming more digitally savvy and interacting in the digital space, ChangiVerse is also about engaging our customers and serving them better through innovation and experimentation, in line with our belief of customers being at the heart of everything we do.”

Fun and magical. We figured it was worth a stop to check-in.

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

1 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

2 Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

3 L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

4 AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

5 Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

6 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

7 ‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

8 L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

9 What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

10 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Related Articles

H&M goes virtual with immersive Roblox experience
Jan 5, 2023
Charlotte Rawlings

H&M goes virtual with immersive Roblox experience

Meta announces more layoffs as it rolls back investment in web3 products
Mar 15, 2023
Shawn Lim

Meta announces more layoffs as it rolls back ...

Metaverse Fashion Week 2023: on trend or out of touch?
Apr 6, 2023
Campaign UK

Metaverse Fashion Week 2023: on trend or out of touch?

Givenchy’s Beauty House taps into Roblox’s metaversal goldmine
Jun 9, 2022
Bethanie Ryder

Givenchy’s Beauty House taps into Roblox’s ...

Just Published

Samsung highlights downsides of flash photography to launch latest phone
35 minutes ago
Gurjit Degun

Samsung highlights downsides of flash photography ...

The campaign has been created by Mother London.

Six ways retail media is evolving in 2023
48 minutes ago
Lisa Lacy

Six ways retail media is evolving in 2023

Non-endemic advertisers, online to in-store activations, new metrics and generative AI are shaping the next phase of this $100 billion and growing global industry.

Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the ...

EXCLUSIVE: Wren spoke with Campaign US about recent changes to Omnicom’s office return policy, his outlook on the business for the second half of the year and his vision for Omnicom’s future.

Mastercard launches Web3 educational program for emerging musicians
1 hour ago
Brandon Doerrer

Mastercard launches Web3 educational program for ...

Chief marketing and communications officer Raja Rajamannar talks about the practical purpose of NFTs and moving beyond “vanity badges.”