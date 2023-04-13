Welcome to the ChangiVerse

In this edition of Inspiration Station, we alight at Singapore's Changi Airport, but not at Terminals 1, 2, 3 or 4. Instead, we enter the ChangiVerse, a virtual experience created on Roblox for Changi Airport Group by Accenture's Metaverse Continuum Business Group.

A virtual first for a physical airport, the ChangiVerse experience on Roblox is meant to be a new way for visitors to connect and engage with the airport digitally. As Accenture describes, "it is a canvas to extend Changi Airport’s renowned reputation as the world’s best airport with unique and personalised services for customers, employees and aviation fans."

As a digital representation of the physical airport it also holds many of Changi's familiar landmarks, such the spectacular indoor waterfall at the Jewel shopping mall and indoor forest, Changi's central control tower and Jurassic Mile outdoor dinosaur display. It also involves interactivity and gaming elements including glamping tents, cafes and contests like Changi Kart or Check-in Champ to earn collectibles for digital avatars.

Jewel waterfall

Bird's eye view

Terminal 3 departure hall

Interactive cafe space

Collectibles at the ChangiVerse store

While it all sounds a little 2022, Accenture insists the business case to the metaverse is growing and 89% of global C-suite executives believe the metaverse will have an important role in their organization’s future growth, noting the metaverse will fuel $1 trillion in revenue by end of 2025 (or 4.2% of company revenues).

“With ChangiVerse, we want to strengthen Changi Airport’s position as more than just a transport node, but a fun and magical destination where memories are created," said Hung Jean, group senior vice president of CAG’s Enterprise Digital Ecosystem & Business Division. "With our customers becoming more digitally savvy and interacting in the digital space, ChangiVerse is also about engaging our customers and serving them better through innovation and experimentation, in line with our belief of customers being at the heart of everything we do.”

Fun and magical. We figured it was worth a stop to check-in.