H&M goes virtual with immersive Roblox experience

H&M has launched an immersive experience in the metaverse through online gaming platform Roblox.



The fashion retailer partnered metaverse studio Dubit to create H&M Loooptopia, which lets players design virtual garments and interact with fellow designers.



The experience also involves mini-games, styling sessions, alternate worlds and events to educate players on the way the fashion industry operates.



“People who shop and wear H&M garments and accessories are increasingly spending time in virtual spaces and digital worlds,” Linda Li, head of customer activation and marketing at H&M Americas, said.



Li added that the experience will enable new ways for customers to engage with the retailer.



“In the coming years, H&M will continue to explore this fast-growing expanse of virtual and augmented realities,” she said.

A city square is at the centre of the game and players can access other worlds like Rainbooow Fields, Neon Studiooo and Fabric Fooorest.



Players are required to gather various fashion ingredients by engaging in the mini-games, styling sessions and events in order to personalise their avatars with their unique clothing designs.



People can also add music tracks, dance moves and accessories to make their designs pop on the runway.

The project was led by Matt Whatley at Dubit.

Andrew Douthwaite, chief commercial officer at Dubit, said that H&M wanted to offer an experience that promoted “fun and sustainability”.



For example, when it’s time to change up a style, players are encouraged to recycle old clothes to earn “super-rare elements”.



The social interaction comes in when players can catch up with friends to trade clothes, take selfies or admire each other’s latest creations.



Max Heirbaut, global head of brand experience, metaverse, for H&M, added: “At H&M we want to encourage the emerging generation of digital natives to express themselves through fashion both off and on screen.



“H&M Loooptopia is an exciting new world that unleashes creativity and lets players create and evolve their virtual wardrobe on Roblox, so they can feel the most like themselves through their avatar.”



This is not the first time H&M has turned to virtual experiences. In 2021, the fashion company launched a clothes recycling island on social simulation game Animal Crossing, which featured a digital version of Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams.



Burberry also recently released a gamified collaboration with Minecraft, creating an immersive Burberry x Minecraft universe alongside a bespoke capsule collection.