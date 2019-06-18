changi

Welcome to the ChangiVerse
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

INSPIRATION STATION: Accenture helps Singapore's Changi Airport become the first virtual experience developed by an airport on Roblox.

DFS introduces experiential whisky pop-up at Changi Airport
Jun 18, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Travel retail brand highlights consumer experience with immersive new promotion, marketing head said.

Singaporeans throng world’s tallest indoor waterfall at Changi Airport
Apr 15, 2019
Staff Writer

It’s basically part mall, part garden, and part airport – all contained within a glass dome.

Qantas and STB sign $5 million marketing tie-up
Mar 13, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Deal will see STB and Qantas jointly promote Singapore as a travel destination.

UPDATE: Changi Airport loss could impact Eye Corp's future in Singapore
Oct 18, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

SINGAPORE - Out-of-home advertising company Eye Corp's future in Singapore could be under threat following the loss of the Changi Airport account.

