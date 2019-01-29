airport
Programmatic DOOH advertising lands at Hong Kong airport
JCDecaux is launching programmatic trading capabilities for Hong Kong International Airport, purportedly the first major international airport to do so.
China Duty Free expands M&C Saatchi Spencer's remit to another airport
Another CDF subsidiary, Duty Zero, at the Hong Kong International Airport, is an existing client.
Localised HSBC hexagons land in airports around the world
Dubbed one of the world’s largest out-of-home brand campaigns, the latest 'Together we thrive' campaign will appear in 17 airports across nine global markets.
Terminally bad advertising
M&C Saatchi creative chairman and frequent judge of outdoor-advertising awards Ben Welsh passes judgment on airport advertising.
Wuliangye: When an airport meets a liquor brand
SICHUAN - Is it reasonable or appropriate to name a public facility after a commercial brand? That's the question raised earlier this year when the government of Yibin in China's Sichuan province announced plans to name the city’s new airport after a locally produced brand of rice wine.
Hong Kong airport launches 3D game to connect with travellers
HONG KONG - Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and Euro RSCG Hong Kong have launched an integrated campaign with an online 3D mini-game aimed at driving buzz around the airport’s array dining offerings.
