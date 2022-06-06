We Are Social acquires influencer specialist firm Kobe

Social media-led creative agency We Are Social has acquired a majority stake in Singapore-based influencer marketing agency Kobe, aiming to strengthen its influencer marketing services across Southeast Asia.

With a staff of 20 employees, Kobe works with celebrities and influencers, claiming access to 100 million eyeballs with 20,000 content creators across Southeast Asia with the help of artificial intelligence.

Following the deal, Kobe will continue operating as an independent brand under the leadership of its founder and CEO Evangeline Leong and co-founder Cha Lin. Leong will report to Christina Chong, CEO of We Are Social Singapore.

Founded in 2016, Kobe says it has delivered influence for more than 500 brands, including current clients like PepsiCo, Logitech, Suntory, United Overseas Bank, and local Singapore clients such as Suntec City and Genki Sushi Singapore.

“We are very excited to join forces with We Are Social, who will help supercharge Kobe with data, insights, strategy and creative expertise," Leong said. Access to We Are Social’s global capabilities will enhance our existing services, creating opportunities for our amazing team and our valued clients.”

Nathan McDonald, co-founder and group CEO at We Are Social added: “We are delighted to welcome Kobe to the We Are Social network. This acquisition not only strengthens our offering in Singapore, it also shows our intention to harness more opportunities in south-east Asia. We’re looking forward to working with Evangeline and her team to accelerate the growth of Kobe and We Are Social in the region.”