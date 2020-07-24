we are social

Nine points for marketers to ponder from Digital 2020
Jul 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Nine points for marketers to ponder from Digital 2020

The latest edition of We Are Social's expansive report provides some key cues on the evolution of both technology and social media for adland.

Delightful illusion promotes upcoming Samsung unveiling
Jul 24, 2020
Ad Nut

Delightful illusion promotes upcoming Samsung unveiling

VIDEO: 3D forms appear to float and cavort inside a giant LED facade in Seoul, part of a campaign by Eleven and We Are Social.

China ecommerce crosses $1 trillion mark: study
Mar 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

China ecommerce crosses $1 trillion mark: study

We Are Social/Hootsuite report also finds that total digital ad spend in China was US$52.5 billion in 2019.

Brands should navigate private spaces to thrive in an ad-free future
Feb 28, 2020
Mobbie Nazir

Brands should navigate private spaces to thrive in an ad-free future

The rise of more discreet, intimate spaces offers an opportunity to talk to people where they're more emotionally engaged and open.

We Are Social sets up shop in Japan
Jun 7, 2019
David Blecken

We Are Social sets up shop in Japan

As well as supporting international brands in Japan, the network sees a strong opportunity to help Japanese companies make sense of China.

The state of APAC digital in 2019, even in North Korea
Feb 1, 2019
Staff Reporters

The state of APAC digital in 2019, even in North Korea

TOP OF THE CHARTS: We picked out the APAC data points from We Are Social and Hootsuite's annual digital report.

