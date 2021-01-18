Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Wavemaker names Jose Campon China CEO

He joins from Dentsu, where he was APAC client president. APAC CEO Gordon Domlija will focus on his regional role.

GroupM media agency Wavemaker appointed Jose Campon, formerly APAC client president with Dentsu, as China CEO.

Gordon Domlija, to whom Campon will report, had been handling the CEO responsibilities in China in addition to his role as APAC CEO. With Campon in place, Domlija will now focus on his regional responsibilities, the company said.

Campon took on his role at Dentsu in 2018. He is fluent in Mandarin and has 20 years of media and marketing experience. Prior to his Dentsu role he was APAC MD for iProspect, based in Singapore, and also spent six years with iProspect in China.

Domlija said he will work with Campon and Patrick Xu, GroupM's Greater China CEO, to build on Wavemaker's success in China, where it now has five offices and more than 700 people.

Toby Jenner, Wavemaker’s global CEO, said Campon's industry experience and digital smarts position him well to take Wavemaker to the next level in China, which has become a place of strong growth for the agency.

